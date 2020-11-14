Bangladeshi teen wins global peace award for launching organisation, app to combat cyberbullying
Malala Yousafzai on Friday announced the award to the 17-year-old for his involvement in setting up his social organization and mobile app 'Cyber Teens' to stop cyberbullying.
Published: 14th November 2020 12:09 PM | Last Updated: 14th November 2020 12:10 PM | A+A A-
THE HAGUE: Bangladeshi teen Sadat Rahman has won this year's International Children's Peace Prize for his work in combating cyberbullying.
Human Rights Activist and Nobel Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai on Friday announced the award to the 17-year-old for his involvement in setting up his social organization and mobile app "Cyber Teens" to stop cyberbullying, Anadolu news agency reported.
Sadat Rahman, a teenager from Bangladesh won the International Children's Peace Prize 2020. He is just 17 years old and the first BANGLADESHI