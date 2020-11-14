STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Jugaad provides free power to Jharkhand village

Power supply was introduced to the village in 2018, but it is so erratic that the villagers use the Topno supply to light their homes and charge mobile phones.

Published: 14th November 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Kamil Topno is no engineer. Yet, the undergraduate of Kharia Thakurain Dera village in Lohardaga has been able to light up at least 20 houses using river water that falls from a 100- ft hillock near his village. 

​“That’s what my teacher had told me in school,” says Topno.

Posted as lab technician at Bharat Cocking Coal Limited (BCCL) hospital at Dhanbad, Topno’s ‘jugaad’ contraption – first he made use of rickshawwheels and then Pelton-wheel, (an impulse-type water turbine invented by American Lester Allan Pelton in the 1870s) to convert the energy of water falling from a height into electricity which is supplied 24x7 free of cost.

Power supply was introduced to the village in 2018, but it is so erratic that the villagers use the Topno supply to light their homes and charge mobile phones. 

“I started the project in 2013- 14, but succeeded a year later. Initially, I used rickshaw wheels fitted with a dynamo for extracting electricity which was not so efficient when the flow of water was slow,” said Topno.

When he got a smartphone, he bought a Pelton wheel and fitted it with a dynamo. This has been the source of electricity to the entire village since 2018, he said. 

“I hit upon the idea when I was jobless and feared if I shared by idea, people would laugh at me. I started it silently, but when I succeeded, I shared my little invention with villagers who were very happy,” said Topno.

The water falling from the hillock is used for irrigation. He has so far invested more than Rs 20,000 for the project on his own without taking help from anybody. 

“I failed twice and had to lose around Rs 10,000. But I did not lose heart and finally succeeded in 2015,” said Topno.

“Topno has really done a wonderful job,” said Mukhiya Sumitra Lakra of Deodharia Panchayat. “On the directions of the Deputy Commissioner, the Block Development Officer visited the place and praised Topno, said the Mukhiya.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kharia Thakurain Dera
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp