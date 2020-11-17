STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muthukumar gets new house from his classmates - three decades after leaving school!

Without any engineer’s help, Nagendran and his friends got the house constructed at a cost of Rs1.5 lakhs in just three months.

Published: 17th November 2020

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: School friends go a long way. A case in point is the friendship of Muthukumar and K Nagendran.

The lockdown affected the 44-year-old truck driver Muthukumar, much like many others in the country. While he was earning about Rs 10,000-15,000 before lockdown by making trips, he was hardly able to make Rs 1,000-2,000 after it. Adding to his financial woes was his house — a hut — which was on the verge of collapse and six mouths to feed.  

“I am staying in the same house since I was born. I have been driving trucks to make ends meet, but lockdown reduced my income measly for the past six months. Trees around my house fell during Gaja cyclone two years ago and since then my house has been in a bad shape,” said Muthukumar.

In September, Muthukumar happened to meet his school friend K Nagendran at their school teacher’s house. Post the meeting, Muthukumar called him over to his house. When Nagendran saw the condition of his friend’s house, he was deeply upset. He immediately mobilized funds through their TECL Higher Secondary School Pudukkottai friends WhatsApp group.

“I met my friend almost 30 years after we finished school. I was distressed to see the condition of his house. Gaja cyclone had destroyed the trees around his house and the roof of his house. One needed to bend to even enter his house. I knew that I had to help him. I formed a Whatsapp group and sent photos and videos of his house. Many came forward to help him,” said Nagendran.

Without any engineer’s help, Nagendran and his friends got the house constructed at a cost of Rs1.5 lakhs in just three months. They handed over the house as a Diwali gift to Muthukumar and his family. They also constructed a small hut nearby for his mother. “Even though we weren’t in touch, school friends are special. We must all help our friends in need. Many have suffered during the lockdown. If you chance upon a friend who is in distress, please do something to help them out,” says Nagendran.

