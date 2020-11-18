By women, for women: Chhattisgarh launches special urban mobile clinic 

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh will launch a unique women special mobile medical facility —'Dai-Didi (Mother-Sister) clinic' across the slums and other localities of urban areas from November 19, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Cited as first of its kind in the country, the all-women mobile clinic would initially offer its free health services in the municipal limits of Raipur, Bilaspur, and Bhilai under the Mukhyamantri Urban Slum Health Scheme.

The Dai-Didi clinic intended only for the women patients will have women staff including a doctor, paramedical staff, technician, and auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM).

“The Dai-Didi clinic is yet another initiative towards women empowerment in the state”, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel stated.

The clinic will have provisions of all primary health care facilities besides the treatment and diagnosis of diseases related to women's health and well-being.

The services of each mobile unit will also cover installed preventive care and screening system on women’s health.

Without hesitation, women can interact freely with the dedicated female health providers and get themselves counselled on issues related to gynaecology, pregnancy, and reproductive health. The women will additionally get the benefits of various schemes of women and child development department.