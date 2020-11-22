STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

'When money comes walking': How micro-banking in villages work

The ‘BC Sakhi’ model provides doorstep banking in remote areas, saving time and creating jobs, reports Mukesh Ranjan

Published: 22nd November 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

SHG members are trained to become an interface between poor and banks. These ‘Bank Didis’ provide financial services to villagers at their doorstep | express

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

JHARKHAND: Money can come walking in, that’s the new language and metaphor of banking in remote rural villages. In Jharkhand, they call it Sakhi, the “money machine” working for those who need cash the most – pensioners, small borrowers, MGNREGA workers and the likes. If you want to know how the micro-banking works, take a look.

Muniya Nagesiya of Lodh village under Mahuadanr block in Latehar district would either foot it or took a bus for a 15km travel to a brick-and-mortar bank building to claim her pension. It cost her money and a full day, and at times, she’d return empty-handed as either her turn in the queue came too late or the bank simply didn’t have the cash.

Today, young Sunita Beck comes to her doorstep. Beck has got a job of Sakhi, or BC, under well-defined conditions set by banks and carries with her a laptop and a finger-recognition machine. She hands out cash only through bank accounts which are Aadhaar-seeded. “Things are much easier now,” says Muniya Nagesiya. “I don’t have to stand in a long queue and I also save on bus fare,” said Nagesia. She doesn’t have to do any paperwork – one click by Sunita on her computer does all the work.

This is the initiative of the National Rural Development Mission under the Ministry of Rural Development. Supported by the Jharkhand State Livelihood Promotion Society (JSLPS), the State Rural Development Department, the self-help group members are identified and trained to become an interface between the rural poor and banks. They are also called ‘Bank Didis’ who provide financial services to villagers at their doorstep.

The Sakhis’ prepare basic financial services such as customer identification, collection of information/applications, individual account opening, cash withdrawal, deposit, transfer, Aadhar seeding, pension services, scholarships to school children, wage payment under MGNREGA, fund withdrawal under PMAY and many more. The state currently has 1473 BC-Sakhi with an average transaction of Rs 1 lakh every day.

There are only two banks in Mahuadanr block, around 15 km from some villages. It is Sunita’s responsibility to ensure money reaches the beneficiaries. “Customers from nearby villages come to me for transactions. In some cases I visit senior citizens who can’t come over. The facility is available on all days, Sunday or any other public holiday included,” says Sunita. She carries out transactions worth Rs 6 lakh every month and earns around Rs 5,000 per month with the commission earned on each transaction.

“The BC Sakhi are the face of banks in distant areas of Jharkhand,” says senior manager at State Level Banker’s Committee Vaibhav Kumar.Jharkhand Rajya Gramin Bank chairman Sunil Vinayak Zodey says since rural women are mostly illiterate, a BC Sakhi also provides financial awareness to them. “Jharkhand has the maximum number of BC Sakhi in the country,” said Zodey. According to JSLPS chief executive officer Rajeev Kumar, banking services are reaching very easily to the rural population through BC Sakhi.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rural village banking jargon Jharkhand MGNREGA
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp