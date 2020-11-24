Chennai man donates rice bags to hospital workers after parents recover from Covid-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A man in Chennai, whose aged parents recovered from Covid-19 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital after battling in ICU, donated 5 kg rice bag each to about 100 workers at the hospital.

Dean of the hospital Dr. E Theranirajan said the man's parents -- both aged above 70 -- were hospitalised with severe distress. “They were in the Covid ICU for about eight days before being discharged,” he told The New Indian Express. The dean added that the patients also required oxygen support.

The dean said that following the discharge, their son came forward to donate rice bags to the hospital’s ‘crystal’ workers, who take care of the sanitation and hygiene at the hospital.

The elderly couple's son donated the rice bags to the workers in the presence of several doctors at the hospital. “He has also said he would donate further to other unknown patients at the hospital too,” the dean said.

This is not the first time senior citizens have been saved from Covid-19 at the RGGGH. More than 20 people aged above 90 have been cured of Covid-19 at the hospital. Among them was a 99-year-old from Chennai.

Dr. Theranirajan said that many patients in the past had come forward with such kind gestures towards the hospital staff after recovery from Covid-19.