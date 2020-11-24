Uttarakhand: Child activist Ridhima Pandey makes it to BBC's top 100 women for 2020

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Ridhima Pandey (12) from Haridwar of Uttarakhand has made it to the list of '100 inspiring and influential women from around the world for 2020'.

The BBC released the list on Tuesday and describes Ridhima as "a climate activist who, at the age of nine files a petition against the government of India in response to its inaction to mitigate climate change."

Ridhima along with Greta Thunberg and 14 other children from around the world had petitioned the United Nations on environmental issues plaguing the world.

Reacting to the news, Ridhima said, "I am humbled and honoured. The world leaders should come together collectively to ensure environmental security for the next generations to come. We, as global citizens, should ask our governments and compel them to make changes to conserve and protect the environment."

Also known as 'Greta Thunberg of India', Ridhima Pandey has been involved actively in the 'Save Thano Forest' movement to oppose the Uttarakhand government's move to fell over 10,000 trees to expand Dehradun airport.

The BBC website its list of top women is highlighting those "who are leading change and making a difference during these turbulent times".

The illustrious list includes names of Sarah Gilbert, who heads the Oxford University research into a coronavirus vaccine, Jane Fonda, a climate activist and actress, Sanna Marin, who leads Finland's all-female coalition government, and Michelle Yeoh, star of the new Avatar and Marvel films.

A total of four females made it to the list from India with Pandey being the youngest one. Other names include 82-year-old Bilkis Bano for leading a peaceful protest against the new citizenship law, Indian para-athlete and current para-badminton world champion Manasi Joshi and Isaivani for making her name in the field of Tamil Nadu's Gaana singing which is considered male-dominated.

The fan of 'The Lion King' and of course 'Simba' said that now Joe Biden has announced that he will bring the United States of America back in Paris Climate Accord, it is a welcome move.

"With the US coming in the accord it is going to make a huge difference. I want to see more world leaders act on climate issues across the globe," quips Pandey.

Cultivating Kathak dance form as her hobby, the child activist has been busy in online campaigning to make children and youth aware of environmental issues across the world.

The news of devastation and loss of lives in Uttarakhand in the 2013 tragedy shook her to the core.

Following this, she filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal in which she requested the Centre to have a 'Carbon Budget' to cut down on carbon emissions leading to global warming.

She was quoted as saying in 2017 to a foreign publication that "the government of India has failed in controlling the carbon emissions which is why she had to move to the tribunal."