Cyclone Nivar: True leader is one who’s there during distress

CUDDALORE: When the drum was beat announcing cyclone Nivar in Tamil Nadu villages, most families had barely overcome the damages previous cyclones had wreaked on them. In TS Pettai near Pichavaram, the dread was palpable that day as reports predicted Nivar to land in their district.

The village which houses 450 families, including fisherfolk, knew the drill. Fortify valuables, gather absolute necessities and wait for help. On the same night, not far away, TS Pettai panchayat president R Mohan Gandhi was irritably waiting for the officials to finish giving instructions. He knew hundreds of families were waiting. A relief camp for them was allotted in a nearby village.

Several communities now have to be put up under the same roof, sweeping under the rug the issues that get under their skin otherwise. Mohan Gandhi has his job cut out. Meanwhile, Irulas at Tsunami Nagar in the village refuse to leave for the camp which is over half a kilometre from their area. The name of the area testifies to the tragedies they have faced and leaving behind the little something they have built for themselves terrified them.

“We couldn’t just leave them there, though they refused to move. Finally we housed them in a community centre in Tsunami Nagar itself. But, bringing food to this area once the rains begin was going to be a challenge,” Gandhi says. Then the rains began on Wednesday. In an extended preface to Nivar, it rained and rained. Everyone looked out of the temporary shelters with bated breath in wait for the tempest.

Some children fell asleep as Nivar planned a midnight entry. Others witnessed the cyclone come with screaming winds. Even in the pitch dark they saw trees getting uprooted and invisible gods playing a game of pole vault. By morning the rains reached an elderly composure as if after a boisterous youth. The waters began to recede and the families itched to return and see the destruction that lay in the way. But Gandhi decided against sending them back before the water receded further and electricity supply was restored. He arranged for more food.

“Tsunami Nagar was the worst affected as expected. So we decided to shelter them at the community hall for two more days. We all worked a lot in the last one week. Hopefully, the worst of this monsoon is over,” Gandhi adds. As per the latest update from the IMD, another low-pressure area has formed over Bay of Bengal. This system is expected to bring heavy rains to TN between December 1 and 3. Gandhi and his team might have to get moving again soon.