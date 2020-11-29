STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Even on leave, this sepoy answered the call of duty

2nd Special Security Battalion sepoy Himansu Sekhar Patra saved a life when he snatched the gun from a miscreant in Dhenkanal district on Friday, writes Asish Mehta

Published: 29th November 2020 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th November 2020 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sepoy Himansu Sekhar Patra with DGP Abhay

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The men and women in khaki face trust deficit; are often vilified too but he or she is never off duty. Not even when they are on leave. Ask Himansu Sekhar Patra. The 27-year-old Sepoy with 2nd Special Security Battalion in Keonjhar single-handedly saved a life when he snatched the gun from a miscreant in a bus in Dhenkanal district on Friday. Patra was away from work and traveling from Cuttack to his home at Bhusal village in Dhenkanal district when three bike-borne miscreants intercepted the bus and pulled a gun at the driver Duryodhan Swain.

Not caring for his life, the sepoy took control of the situation. A littler before the incident, the bus driver had spotted a biker driving dangerously with two pillion riders near Deogaon around 4 pm. He honked the horn to alert the riders but instead of being careful, they hurled abuses and threatened to teach him a lesson in Bhuban. Soon, they stopped the bus at Nilakanthapur by blocking its passage. One of them walked into the bus and drew a gun at Swain while the two others, including a woman, fled. Patra, who was in plain clothes, was seated in the last row of seats.

He saw the bus driver, running towards the rear end of the vehicle with the miscreant, drunk and abusive, on his trail. By that time, the panicked passengers had fled the bus. The anti-social trained his gun at Swain but did not notice the policeman who quietly walked behind him and swiftly twisted his hand behind the back. “The man was drunk and anything could have happened. Not acting was not a choice. I am trained to do this and followed my training to save a life,” said Patra who was on leave since November 15 due to personal work.

He snatched the gun, overpowered the miscreant and took him out of the vehicle when a mob of 20-30 people approached. They forcefully took custody of the miscreant who, however, managed to flee. The policeman’s exemplary courage drew praise from DGP Abhay who invited Patra to his office in Cuttack on Saturday to acknowledge his good work over a cup of coffee. “I invited the brave sepoy for a cup of coffee with me in my office.

He is brave, sincere and a simple man. I have informed him about conferring DGP disc on him as a recognition of his bravery,” said Abhay. Patra had joined the force in September, 2013, when he was around 19. Dhenkanal SP Jagmohan Meena told the newspaper that the gun has been seized and Bhuban police have registered a case in this regard. The accused are absconding and a police team under the leadership of Kamakhyanagar SDPO has launched a search operation to nab them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp