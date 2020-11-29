Plus-sized Kerala woman braves body-shaming to become a model

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: She has been bullied by those around her for being fat, right from her childhood. At 27, Induja Prakash is now tasting success as a plus-sized fashion model. That, she says, was never an easy task considering the Malayalee psyche that sees feminine beauty only in the slim and fair. A diploma holder in civil engineering, she began considering plus-sized modelling as an option seriously during the lockdown period, which put paid to her hopes of setting up a business of her own.

“It’s not easy to establish oneself as a plus-sized model in Kerala. But I decided not to give up. I wanted to change people’s perception and boost the confidence of plus-sized women who feel dejected because of body shaming,” Induja says.She was courageous enough to take up modelling assignments for photographers and makeup artists. And to good response from photographers. She has also acted in two Malayalam films -- Thottappan and Vikruthi.

Induja is angry at those who shame and marginalise fat people. “I am fat because of certain hormone issues. Genetically, my family members are all plus-sized. I was oncerned about my appearance after people started asking me to go for diet control and slimming.

I even decided to reduce my weight unable to tolerate body shaming. But later, I stopped all that because I was happy being me and I don’t want to do something to please others,” Induja said.Though plus-sized modelling offers huge opportunities in Europe and the US, it is yet to catch up in India, she added.