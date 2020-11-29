To help them rise in life, Rasheed trains for free

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

Photographer by profession and a physical instructor by passion, Rasheed Ruksa of Perumbavoor trains those aspiring for jobs with the police, customs and other government departments to attain the required fitness levels. Till date, he has helped over 300 persons to clear physical tests. Of them, over 90 have joined the service. He does it for free.“As a kid, I wanted to be a trainer,” Rasheed said.

Around five years ago, he noticed many youngsters were jobless and didn’t know what to do. “It was then that I thought of starting a free physical training programme and encouraged youth to pursue central and state government jobs,” he said. Working six days a week, Rasheed and his wards train from 6am to 9am. He trains them to cover 100m, 200m and 1500m in 14 min, 17 min and 5 min and 44 sec respectively.

High jump, long jump, shot put, rope climbing, pull-ups, throwing the ball, shuttle race and skipping are other items. Rasheed is also the president of the Asram Joggers Club, whose members and local residents are supportive of his efforts. And the Asram HSS opened its ground for Rasheed. Having started photography 33 years ago, he used his savings to buy equipment. More than 30 candidates are now training under him.

Jahanas M A, who will be joining service as a civil police officer next month, said, “Training youngsters for free is a huge service that Rasheed ikka is doing. He also helps the needy in all possible ways.” People from various parts of the state come to Perumbavoor seeking his training. A set of 12 youngsters appeared for the physical tests of the police, airport authority and the excise last week.

“He makes no compromise with his methods just because it’s free. He makes us work hard to ensure each one of us is capable of passing the test,” said Boney Baby, who joined as a junior assistant fire service at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad last year.