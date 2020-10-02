Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Tourism is now promoting a concept of 'workcation’, working in a socially-distanced location in Uttarakhand. The department has planned a list of destinations ranging from a series of homestays amid lofty hills, cool weather, lush greenery, fresh air, and spellbinding landscapes.

Dilip Jawalkar, secretary tourism, Uttarakhand said, “Workcation has lately become the trending concept of vacation. With people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, this concept has become a much-needed escape and a great opportunity to take your work on a holiday break. Uttarakhand Tourism is offering this thoughtful concept of Workcation to visitors in numerous nature scenic hotels, resorts, and homestays in locations such as Jim Corbett, Lansdowne, Mussoorie, Kausani, Dehradun, Nainital, Almora, among others.”

A plentiful of homestays, hotels, and resorts in Uttarakhand are offering delightful and pocket-friendly workcation packages to the visitors, which can be tailor-made as per the demand.

One can also throw in the benefits of pleasing weather and limitless access to the outdoors, engaging in fun activities such as trekking, biking, birdwatching, stargazing, and others, said officials.

Apart from offering scintillating workcation locations, UTDB will soon be rolling out the much thoughtful ‘Tourist Incentive Coupon’ scheme, wherein tourists visiting Uttarakhand for a minimum of 3 days will be provided with a discount of up to Rs 3000 on booking their stay in hotels/homestays.

Sharing their experience of hosting visitors on a workcation, Rishi of Faraway Renz Resort in Jakh, Uttarakhand, says “Till now, we have hosted 6 different families from the national capital region and 5 from within Uttarakhand who had come with the idea of workcation. Office goers have been attending calls, while kids do their online classes. One family liked the concept so much that they extended their 1-week plan to a 24-nights stay. All this has led to a 44% average occupancy in August. That’s higher than what we did in May last year.”

Vicky Manral, who runs the Eco Harryman’s Homestay in Nainital’s Pawalgarh village, has received enquiry calls from over twenty professionals.

He says, “Amid the COVID pandemic, workcation has come up to be a new trend among office goers who are stuck in the work-from-home cycle and desperately want to travel to experience a change in scenario. Lately, a lot of people have shown interest in booking our homestay and making our place their workstation for the next couple of months.”