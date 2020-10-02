STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

A plentiful of homestays, hotels, and resorts in Uttarakhand are offering delightful and pocket-friendly workcation packages to the visitors, which can be tailor-made as per the demand. 

Published: 02nd October 2020 08:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Tourism is now promoting a concept of 'workcation’, working in a socially-distanced location in Uttarakhand. The department has planned a list of destinations ranging from a series of homestays amid lofty hills, cool weather, lush greenery, fresh air, and spellbinding landscapes. 

Dilip Jawalkar, secretary tourism, Uttarakhand said, “Workcation has lately become the trending concept of vacation. With people working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, this concept has become a much-needed escape and a great opportunity to take your work on a holiday break. Uttarakhand Tourism is offering this thoughtful concept of Workcation to visitors in numerous nature scenic hotels, resorts, and homestays in locations such as Jim Corbett, Lansdowne, Mussoorie, Kausani, Dehradun, Nainital, Almora, among others.”

A plentiful of homestays, hotels, and resorts in Uttarakhand are offering delightful and pocket-friendly workcation packages to the visitors, which can be tailor-made as per the demand. 

One can also throw in the benefits of pleasing weather and limitless access to the outdoors, engaging in fun activities such as trekking, biking, birdwatching, stargazing, and others, said officials. 

Apart from offering scintillating workcation locations, UTDB will soon be rolling out the much thoughtful ‘Tourist Incentive Coupon’ scheme, wherein tourists visiting Uttarakhand for a minimum of 3 days will be provided with a discount of up to Rs 3000 on booking their stay in hotels/homestays.

Sharing their experience of hosting visitors on a workcation, Rishi of Faraway Renz Resort in Jakh, Uttarakhand, says “Till now, we have hosted 6 different families from the national capital region and 5 from within Uttarakhand who had come with the idea of workcation. Office goers have been attending calls, while kids do their online classes. One family liked the concept so much that they extended their 1-week plan to a 24-nights stay. All this has led to a 44% average occupancy in August. That’s higher than what we did in May last year.”

Vicky Manral, who runs the Eco Harryman’s Homestay in Nainital’s Pawalgarh village, has received enquiry calls from over twenty professionals. 

He says, “Amid the COVID pandemic, workcation has come up to be a new trend among office goers who are stuck in the work-from-home cycle and desperately want to travel to experience a change in scenario. Lately, a lot of people have shown interest in booking our homestay and making our place their workstation for the next couple of months.”

More from Good News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttarakhand Tourism workcation work from home
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp