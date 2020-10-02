STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Garbage-laden area turns into forest in heart of Chennai

A visit to the Canal Bank Road along Kotturpuram would surprise you with tall trees standing next to each other, representing a dense forest.

Published: 02nd October 2020 07:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Miyawaki forest along the Canal Bank Road at Kotturpuram (EPS/Bala Sai R H)

By Omjasvin M D
Express News Service

CHENNAI: How to turn a public place which is an eye-sore into greenery? Chennai Corporation’s dense Miyawaki forest in Kotturpuram can be a great example.

In an age when concrete buildings are taking over all parts of the city, a visit to the Canal Bank Road along Kotturpuram would surprise you with trees standing next to each other.

The city corporation has planted about 40 varieties of trees including naval maram (Java plum), thekku maram (Teak), and iluppai (Mahua) in the Miyawaki style, among other trees.

Apart from just giving a pleasant scenery for commuters, the dense forest now has also home to various birds.

Eight months ago, the 23,000 square feet land outside the Kotturpuram railway station in Chennai was an eye-sore filled with construction debris and household waste. Many commuters and residents in the past have complained of how the place was stinking of garbage.

Following repeated complaints, the civic body cleared all the encroachments and planted 2020 trees in the Miyawaki style, a Japanese method of planting trees that is known to take less space and have faster growth.

Fast-forwarding to October 2, the place has now turned into a dense forest with tall trees, with much rejoice to all the residents.

While the one at Kotturpuram is the first Miyawaki forest planted by the civic body, another one has been planted at Valasaravakkam.

What is the Miyawaki method?

In the 1980s, Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki introduced this method of reforestation to restore indigenous ecosystems. In this method, the top-soil of a selected region is recovered to a depth of 20 cm to 30 cm by mixing soil and organic compost.

According to a 2010 journal on the effectiveness of the Miyawaki method, positive afforestation results were observed in many parts of the world in just two years, whereas it normally takes a decade for trees to achieve complete growth. The journal says this is a reliable way to create "native forest by native trees".

It takes four days to set up a tree in the Miyawaki method. The pits are dug and left to dry for one day. After that, various ingredients for manure like sugarcane bagasse, vermicompost, dry leaves, cocopeat, and other manure are mixed with sand and dumped in the dry pit for three days before planting the sapling.

Alby John Varghenese, Regional Deputy Commissioner (South), Chennai Corporation, said that the idea was to plant native species that could grow in a self-sufficient way.

“The whole land area used to be an eye-sore with various debris and garbage. The Miyawaki method has shown good results and the civic body is set to plant trees in the same method in three more locations in the city," he said.

More from Good News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai garbage dumpyard Chennai forest forest in city
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp