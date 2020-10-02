Odisha farmer cultivates hope of dignified life among the elderly through self-managed old age home

By Express News Service

BARGARH: This farmer of Bijepur block has found a greater purpose in life, to give a life of dignity to the elderly abandoned by their families. Forty-six-year-old Jalandhar Patel of Samleipadar village is running an old age home since the last three years with his own resources.

Born in the village of eminent freedom fighter and social worker Parbati Giri, Patel was greatly influenced by her since a very young age. Though he was engaged in various social works, he always had an urge to do something for elderly persons left to fend for themselves by their family members.

A farmer by occupation, Patel started saving a major part of his income to build the old age home many years back. In 2015, he bought 78 decimal of land on the outskirts of Samleipadar and the next year, constructed a home large enough to accommodate around 10-15 persons. Patel inaugurated ‘Parbati Giri old age home on the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter on January 19, 2017.

“Before the inauguration, we had formed a committee comprising senior citizens of the area who helped me identify a few elderly persons who were in need of support. Initially, five such persons agreed to stay in the old age home,” informed Patel.

Currently, 20 elderly persons reside in his shelter home. While Patel has appointed a cook to take care of the inmates, he and his wife also devote a substantial amount of time every day at the old age home. He bears most of the expenses of the facility but there are a few persons who donate money or groceries regularly.

On an average, Patel spends nearly Rs 50,000 on the inmates every month which include expenditure of Rs 25,000 on food and Rs 10,000 on medicines.

Patel mostly grows marigold over five-acre of his land besides rice and vegetables on another five-acre. He admitted that the income from farming is enough to run his seven-member family as well as maintain the old age home. However, there are times when he runs out of resources.

During the lockdown, he faced a lot of difficulties to make both ends meet. “But I was more worried about the inmates. Fortunately, many people extended a helping hand. I bought groceries on credit and somehow the situation was managed,” he said.

Patel further informed that cheering up the inmates during lockdown was a tough task. “We had restricted people from visiting the old age home to celebrate birthdays and anniversaries of the inmates due to Covid-19. During the initial days, the inmates felt lonely and gloomy. However, I bought a television for them and they are now spending most of their time watching TV,” he said. The farmer also employs a full-time nurse for inmates who fall sick.

But there are still some basic facilities which the old age home lacks. There is no toilet, proper water and power supply. The facility gets power from two solar panels and an inverter. He has applied for electricity connection and also started construction of toilets.