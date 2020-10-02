STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Transgender team to scale Himalayan peak

Guided by Madhya Pradesh’s first Mount Everest conqueror Ratnesh Pandey, the expedition aims scaling 17,353 ft Friendship Peak in the Himalayas in 12-days.

Published: 02nd October 2020 10:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 09:01 PM   |  A+A-

The Himalayas

Representational image of The Himalayas. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a first–of-its-kind expedition in the country, a 25-member team of trans-genders left Delhi on Friday for a 12-day expedition to scale the 17,353 ft high Friendship Peak in the Himalayas. Guided by mountaineer Ratnesh Pandey, 35, the expedition is a result of proactive efforts of his foundation and transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi. 

With representation from various states such as Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka, the team has among its members a bodybuilder, a model and some social activists. None of them has any prior experience of mountaineering barring team leader Ratnesh Pandey, who climbed Mt Everest in 2016.

“It was Tripathi Ji who selected the 25 trans-genders from across the country, after both of us started working on the project four months back. Subsequently, I began an online endurance training of the selected members for the first of its kind expedition,” Pandey told TNIE on Friday. After a month and half training of the selected trans-genders, October 2 was fixed as the date for starting the expedition from Delhi. 

“October 2 was selected as both Gandhi and Shastri Jayanti fall on the same day. It was a suitable day for beginning the expedition which focuses on building the spirit of equality and showing the world amid Covid pandemic surge that it can conquer the adversity the same way as the team of trans-genders have decided to embark on conquering the 17,353 ft tall peak,” said Tripathi.

According to Pandey, who has thrice climbed the Friendship Peak in last six years, the team left Delhi on Friday for Manali, which will form the expedition’s base camp. “The team under my guidance aims to scale the Friendship Peak in 12 days time and consequently get into the Guinness Book of World Record and Limca Book of World Record, who have been informed about the expedition in advance.” Pandey said scaling Friendship Peak is a must for mountaineers to get advanced mountaineering certificate.   The peak is popular among beginner trekkers looking to challenge themselves in their adventure pursuits.

More from Good News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh transgenders transgenders mountaineering expedition Ratnesh Pandey
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp