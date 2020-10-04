NSS officer helps aspirants make their way to Indian Army

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: At the age of 18, he cleared the interview at a recruitment rally held in Bengaluru to join the armed forces but was rejected for having a dental issue. He was dejected for not being able to get the opportunity to serve the nation. But this did not make him give up his dream, today he finds satisfaction in offering free training to hundreds of young army aspirants, mostly from the rural areas, and helping them join the armed forces.

Meet Dr R Raghavendra (39), a native of Baburayanakoppalu village in Srirangapatna of Mandya district, who has trained hundreds of army aspirants in the last seven years. Raghavendra continued his studies, completed M.PEd, did his Ph.D. in sports, and served as physical education teacher and NSS officer in several colleges.

With the word spreading about his offer of free training, nearly 30-40 people enrol themselves every year and are trained by him. As the clock strikes 5 in the morning, at least 20 army aspirants throng the Srirangapatna taluk stadium where Raghavendra equips them to clear in the rigorous selection procedures at the army recruitment rally.

Raghavendra, who is currently serving as NSS programme officer at Seshadripuram Degree College in Mysuru, not only helps the aspirants with the physical exercises and trains them to run long distances in a short time, but also helps them prepare for the written test and provides them the necessary study materials spending money from his pocket.

At least 10 of his students are recruited in different forces including a regiment of Artillery, MRC regiment, ASC regiment in various ranks.Vitthal, who currently works at the Army Service Corps (ASC), Bengaluru, says that the training and guidance provided by Raghavendra helped him get recruited.

Perumal C, who has been appointed as a para commando at the Artillery centre in Maharashtra, attributes his success to Raghavendra.

“I underwent rigorous training under Raghavendra for four years. He motivated me to participate in the recruitment rally and prepared me well in advance. I received my appointment order sometime ago, but due to the Covid-19 situation, I have been asked to join duty this month,” he said. Besides Army training, Raghavendra also gives assistance to those preparing for police, forest and RPF recruitments. With new opportunities for women aspiring to join the Indian Army, several girls are also getting trained by him.

Most of them are motivated and strong, I am just giving them the right direction to reach their goal,” says Raghavendra.