STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

NSS officer helps aspirants make their way to Indian Army

With the word spreading about his offer of free training, nearly 30-40 people enrol themselves every year and are trained by him.

Published: 04th October 2020 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th October 2020 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: At  the age of 18, he cleared the interview at a recruitment rally held in Bengaluru to join the armed forces but was rejected for having a dental issue. He was dejected for not being able to get the opportunity to serve the nation. But this did not make him give up his dream, today he finds satisfaction in offering free training to hundreds of young army aspirants, mostly from the rural areas, and helping them join the armed forces.

Meet Dr R Raghavendra (39), a  native of Baburayanakoppalu village in Srirangapatna of Mandya district, who has trained hundreds of army aspirants in the last seven years. Raghavendra continued his studies, completed M.PEd, did his Ph.D. in sports, and served as physical education teacher and NSS officer in several colleges.

With the word spreading about his offer of free training, nearly 30-40 people enrol themselves every year and are trained by him. As the clock strikes 5 in the morning, at least 20 army aspirants throng the Srirangapatna taluk stadium where Raghavendra equips them to clear in the rigorous selection procedures at the army recruitment rally.

Raghavendra, who is currently serving as  NSS programme officer at Seshadripuram Degree College in Mysuru, not only helps the aspirants with the physical exercises and trains them to run long distances in a short time, but also helps them prepare for the written test and provides them the necessary study materials spending money from his pocket.

At least 10 of his students are recruited in different forces including a regiment of Artillery, MRC regiment, ASC regiment in various ranks.Vitthal, who currently works at the Army Service Corps (ASC), Bengaluru, says that the training and guidance provided by Raghavendra helped him get recruited.
Perumal C, who has been appointed as a para commando at the Artillery centre in Maharashtra, attributes his success to Raghavendra.

“I underwent rigorous training under Raghavendra for four years. He motivated me to participate in the recruitment rally and prepared me well in advance. I received my appointment order sometime ago, but due to the Covid-19 situation, I have been asked to join duty this month,” he said. Besides Army training, Raghavendra also gives assistance to those preparing for police, forest and RPF recruitments. With new opportunities for women aspiring to join the Indian Army, several girls are also getting trained by him.
Most of them are motivated and strong, I am just giving them the right direction to reach their goal,” says Raghavendra.

More from Good News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Army
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp