STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Three startups from Kerala among winners of National Startup Awards 2020

The winners were selected across 12 sectors including agriculture, food processing, education, energy and finance.

Published: 06th October 2020 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Startups

Representational image

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three startups from Kerala --  Thiruvananthapuram-based Genrobotics, Aluva-based Jackfruit365, and Kochi-based Nava Design & Innovation -- are among the winners of the National Startup Awards 2020 announced on Tuesday.

The winners were selected across 12 sectors including agriculture, food processing, education, energy and finance.

Genrobotics Innovations Pvt Ltd., whose manhole-cleaning robot Bandicoot, is now widely used in six states, won the award in the 'campus-initiated startups' segment.  "This is a prestigious award and one of the highest honour for us," said Rashid K, one of the co-founders of Genrobotics. "Genrobotics offers human-controlled robots as an alternative to manual scavenging," the award citation said.

ALSO READ: 'Easier to set up a software company than a chicken farm': Kerala's quiet startup revolution

Jackfruit365 received the award in 'food processing' category. The startup invented a flour from green jackfruit to control blood sugar and the product received a patent this year. "We sincerely hope this award will take us one step closer to our mission of turning every jackfruit in India to control India's diabetes epidemic by working with the central government to fortify wheat flour with green jackfruit flour like we fortified salt with iodine," said James Joseph, founder of Jackfruit365.

The third startup award from Kerala went to Nava Design & Innovation, which bagged the prize in the 'agriculture - productivity' segment. Nava Design's robotic coconut sap tapping device - Saper -- is powered by solar energy. It reduces the number of human tree climbs from 270 to just two times in a period of three months. The device and process have been patented in 28 countries, covering more than 90 per cent of coconut growing area in the world.
 

More from Good News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala startups National Startup Awards 2020
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp