Covid patient celebrates 80th birthday at Chennai hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Government Covid Hospital in King Institute campus helped a Covid-positive patient ring in his 80th birthday on Wednesday. The birthday was planned after Krishnan from Dindigul, who was admitted to the hospital a week ago with around 50 per cent lung infection, told the doctors that he was turning 80.

“I was on rounds when I went to his bedside to enquire about his health a day on Tuesday. That is when he told me that he is turning 80. So, I thought why not celebrate his birthday as patients are away from families at this difficult time. The entire medical team planned the celebration,” said Dr K Narayanasamy, Director, Government Covid Hospital, King Institute, Guindy.

Dr Narayanasamy said all patients happily participated and there was a change in the mood. These kinds of celebrations will at least bring some cheer during their time in the hospital, he said. Krishnan has just come out of ICU and oxygen support.