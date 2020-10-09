Kerala girl’s lockdown class unlocks world of knowledge for tribal kids

Neethu Sethumadhavan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “I have struggled for 18 years to get a piece of land in my birthplace. But when my child is receiving appreciation and awards, I feel like I am on top of the world,” said Sudhir, a native of Irula colony at Anakkatti in Attappadi. His daughter, Anamika, secured this year’s Youth Icon award instituted by the Kolkata-based Universal Record Forum for her ‘Ente nattile smart class’, a self-study group formed by her to help tribal kids.

Like many other underprivileged children, the closing of schools amid the pandemic made a closure to the dreams and aspirations of tribal children as well. Anamika, Class 8 student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya at Vithura in Thiruvananthapuram, also returned home in Attappadi in March. As she understood that her school is not going to open anytime soon, she was disappointed. As the colony lacks necessary facilities, including electricity, pursuing online study was a lost dream. Then, Anamika got an idea to start a self-study group where children can teach each other. She discussed it with her parents Sudhir and Saji and sister Maulika. She converted the shed near her house into a ‘smart class’ for tribal kids.

The study group has 14 children, both tribal and from other communities. Many in the group don’t even know alphabets. Hence, Anamika has taken up the role of a teacher and started teaching them English, Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and German. She also imparts lessons in short story writing, action songs and exercise. Rules are a bit strict in the ‘smart class’. Students should be punctual and reach the classroom by 9am. They should arrive after taking a bath and must wear clean clothes. Classes would be over by noon.

Though she started the class much earlier, it became more formal only two months back. As the news of her class spread, she started receiving appreciation. Officials, teachers and NGO members started visiting her ‘smart class’ and leading sessions on various subjects, including hygiene and paper bag making.

Last week, the Universal Record Forum declared that she had been selected for the Youth Icon award, which came as a big surprise for little Anamika and her family. “I never expected this would happen. I am thrilled and my teachers are really happy,” she said.According to Sasidharan, her music teacher at Navodaya, Anamika is an enthusiastic student. “She has an excellent talent for music. Her voice is suitable to render folk songs,” he said.

“I am happy that she wasn’t let down by her poor amenities. Instead, she came forward to share her knowledge with other girls,” he said. Anamika excelled in both curricular and co-curricular activities. Joining Navodaya Vidyalaya was a turning point for her, says her father. “Despite my financial constraints, I wanted to give a good education to both my children. And admission to Navodaya was a blessing, which changed everything,” said Sudhir.

After learning about Anamika’s achievement, people chipped in to support her cause. The school authorities and AEO Anilkumar gifted her a mobile phone while Ottappalam Rotary Club brought her a television set. The KSEB also stepped in to solve the problem of lack of electricity. When she attends the online class on the new mobile phone, she asks other students to revise the lessons learnt and when the class starts on the television, everyone will sit in front of it.Her family has been posting the videos and pictures of the class on the Facebook page, ‘Suffered Anakkatti’.