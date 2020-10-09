BabaKaDhaba: How netizens and Delhi locals managed to wipe tears of an octogenarian couple

Express News Service

Proof that humanity still thrives in the recent spate of disturbing news (SSR, Hathras, #DalitLivesMatter, Covid- 19...) was the outpouring of love from netizens and Delhi’s public to a video made by Delhi food blogger Gaurav Vasan on Wednesday night.

It was of an 80-year-old Kanta Prasad crying over his meagre earnings in the kiosk he runs – Baba Ka Dhaba at Shivalik B, opposite Hanuman Mandir. Prasad has been running this stall since 1990 with his wife Badami Devi, selling rice, dal, mattar paneer, soya sabzi and roti. But the pandemic has discouraged people from eating at roadside stalls which is why (as shown in the video) he was able to earn only Rs 70 by 1:00pm, despite opening shutters at 6:30am.

A quote tweet by Vasundhara Tankha Sharma made the video viral: “This video completely broke my heart. Dilli waalon please please go eat at Baba Ka Dhaba in Malviya Nagar if you get a chance. #SupportLocal.” she shared.

So guys I went to #MalviyaNagar and found these very old couple working hard to earn a living, when I went there and saw them struggling, I couldn't stop but cried. They said they start early at 6.30 am and by 1.30 am they could only earn Rs 60/- #VocalForLocal pic.twitter.com/avyXXVaMF2 — Gaurav Wasan (@gauravwasan08) October 8, 2020

It rattled celebrities like Sonam K Ahuja who asked for details to help the couple and Swara Bhaskar, Randeep Hooda, Raveena Tandon, Suniel Shetty who urged Delhi to drop by the stall. IPL team Delhi Capitals shared the location of Baba Ka Dhaba tweeting, “The times are tough, but Dilli ka Dil toh aaj bhi ek missal hai na? Dilliwalon, our local businesses need your supporting these testing times. Let’s turn these tears into tears of joy starting tomorrow!”

By Thursday 9:00 am, Malviya Nagar’s MLA Advocate Somnath Bharti of Aam Aadmi Party had already cycled to Prasad’s stall. ‘Visited “Baba Ka Dhaba” n hv done d needful to bring SMILE on their faces as promised. Will take care of them n I am starting a drive 2 take care of similarly placed people,’ he tweeted with photos. When this writer visited the porto-cabin at 2:30pm, it was shuttered.

Through a side door that was open one could see the couple inside tired, but happy, their food vessels around them all empty, save for one plate. The stall, literally a bolt of blue on the busy street, had bloggers, media and people pouring in, leaving bags of rice, wheat and other ration.

Honey Gehlot, 21, Civil Defence Volunteer from Lado Sarai, was waiting at the door, hoping Prasad would cook again.

“I saw this video early in morning, but got delayed waiting for my friends. I pass this area often but never took note of this stall. I have my dada-dadi and this couple remind me of them. I’ll definitely come back tomorrow.” A little behind Baba Ka Dhaba is dhobi Maan Singh’s makeshift shop. He is busy with his coal iron, and his wife folds the ironed clothes in a neat pile.

“They have money and live with their sons who look after them. They also have a few rooms which are given out on rent, and his is an MCD authorised stall. Mine is illegal but the Block residents intervene for me when the police come by. People are afraid to give us laundry in the pandemic in case their clothes get the virus so my business is suffering,” says Singh, when asked about Prasad.

“But look at us,” says his wife. “He’s survived two heart attacks, we have to get our daughter married but have no money.”

​Late evening, Zomoto tweeted that they have listed Baba Ka Dhaba and are working with the couple to start online deliveries. Here’s hoping other small businesses benefit from this social media act of kindness.