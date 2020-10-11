STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

After losing jobs, two techies develop app to deliver goods at doorstep in Srikakulam

The techies charge Rs 9 to deliver essentials at the doorstep of people for a purchase cost of less than Rs 1,000.

Published: 11th October 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

Dhilli Rao and Rupesh Kumar delivering groceries to people in Mandasa.

Dhilli Rao and Rupesh Kumar delivering groceries to people in Mandasa. (Photo | EPS)

By Ramesh Babu G
Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Two young engineers from Mandasa, a small town in Srikakulam district, like several others lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and returned to their town during lockdown, but they did not wait for the good days to come. In fact, they took the pandemic as an opportunity to devise their own way to survive.

A Rupesh, a civil engineer, who worked for a construction company in Kolkata and Y Dhilli Rao, who worked as a robotic engineer in a Delhi-based company, turned the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity.
“We returned to the town in April and remained idle till September-end. The town was under total lockdown for more than a month and the partial lockdown is still in force. As people are forced to stay at home during lockdown, they had faced several problems in getting essentials. We thought of doing something about it,’’ Dhilli Rao said.

“Due to rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in the town, we got an idea to introduce online shopping, SSV EGrocery, with home delivery facility. Prior to starting the business, we met the wholesale dealers to get quality items. We ensured the items are delivered to the customers in an hour. We started business with very low investment and of which we spent some amount for the development of the App and also for advertising the same,’’ Dhilli Rao said. 

The techies developed an App to receive orders and charged Rs 9 to deliver items at the doorstep of people for a purchase cost of less than Rs 1,000. Though Mandasa is a small town, they started started getting 30 orders per day. Apart from grocery items, they also deliver vegetables and fruits. As they started the business two weeks ago, they are on the job of creating public awareness.  

B Shiva Prasad, a resident of Mandasa, said, “I ordered vegetables and fruits worth Rs 800 a few days ago and they delivered them in 45 minutes. Instead of going to the market amid the risk of infection, I place the orders on the App.” “I received the delivery in just half-an-hour after placing the order on the SSV EGrocery App. They charge less than the market price too.

The home delivery facility is very helpful especially for the elderly,” K Seetarama Sharma, a customer, said. Within a few days, they started getting orders on WhatsApp also. The duo deliver essentials from 8 am to 1 pm and from 5 pm to 7 pm. “The other motive behind introduction of EGrocery App is to reduce public movement for essentials,’’ he said. “Currently, we are taking orders from customers within a radius of 4 km,” Dhilli Rao signed off.

Turning Covid crisis into opportunity
The techies charge Rs 9 to deliver essentials at the doorstep of people for a purchase cost of less than Rs 1,000. Though Mandasa is a small town, they started getting 30 orders per day

More from Good News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srikakulam engineers job loss lockdown Coronavirus
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp