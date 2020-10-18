STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
31-year-old IT employee sets up smart classroom for underprivileged students of Vellore

When the Scottish scholar, James Pillans, invented chalkboard in the 1800s, little did he know that he had taken the first step towards a modern culture that defines education now. 

Published: 18th October 2020 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2020 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Students in a smart classroom in Keechankuppam Union School.

Image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By N Shyamsundar
Express News Service

Perhaps that is what inspired Vellore’s Dinesh Saravanan to lend a hand in setting up a smart classroom for the underprivileged students of Government Adi Dravidar Welfare Primary School in Vellore.

The 31-year-old IT employee, probably, dreamt of bringing in a rapid transformation of moving technology into the classrooms. In a conversation with TNIE, Dinesh said how he used his network of friends on social media platforms to raise the funds.

“I began working on the project early this year. The school authorities were quite pleased with the idea. Hence, they made all the necessary arrangements to get the project running smoothly,” he said. Nonetheless, the project work dragged on for around six months, all thanks to the pandemic. But Dinesh did not give up, and resumed the work last month.

After months of diligence, the classroom has been well equipped for both the students and teachers to go on a digital tour. Without much delay, Collector A Shanmuga Sundram inaugurated the classroom on Tuesday last.

