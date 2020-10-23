STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Delhi: Class IV student creates apps for toddlers

To help kids discover the world one object at a time, Manya Singhal, 8, has designed an app. Called Pickaboo, it helps kids scan real-life objects to hear their names

Published: 23rd October 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Recognising new toys, new words, new foods, new animals. can overwhelm toddlers. To help kids discover the world one object at a time, Manya Singhal, 8, has designed an app. Called Pickaboo, it helps kids scan real-life objects to hear their names. 

Manya, a student of Class IV at Suncity School, Gurguram, loves to teach her little sister everything she knows. But she also finds it time-consuming. “My two-and-a-half-year-old sister is always curious to learn about the things she sees around her and often asks questions to my parents and family members.

So, I wanted to create something that would help make her independent.” Manya started learning to code seven months ago, and has attended 84 classes of one-hour duration each. It took her a month to create this app now available on Google App Store. 

“The app takes a picture of the object and sends it to a Microsoft Image Processing API. Once the API returns the description, it is sent to a Translator API (based on language settings). The result is then sent to a text-to-speech converter and a translator engine that spells out the scanned object’s name in five different languages - English, Hindi, Spanish, French and German.”  “I don’t realise how time passes by when I am coding.” The best thing about coding, for Singhal, is that the subject can be used to simplify any aspect of life. But this isn’t the first app she has created.

“I designed a storytelling app, another app to store a collection of songs, and one on parenting.” Manya is already analysing how she can improve Pickaboo to make it more interactive and personalised. “I am planning to create another app that will make it easier for kids to learn Indian classical dance. While learning Kathak, I realised that correct posture of hands and feet is very important, and I think it is possible to add such functionalities in an app.” Shikha, her mother, says, “During lockdown, all other activities Manya used to be involved in took a backseat.

With all that time, she wished to explore coding as she had been introduced to it in school. We are glad she loved the initial few classes that built her interest in this field. Coding has improved her logical thinking. Even if she doesn’t want to or doesn’t get an opportunity to take up coding in the future, she has gained valuable experience that will come in handy in all walks of life.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
coding mobile App Manya Singhal Pickaboo
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
WATCH | Copy of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir in Delhi's Pacific Mall
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp