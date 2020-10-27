STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A 1,400-km scooty ride from Mumbai to Pudukkottai to surprise birthday boy

The parents promised the kids that they would return soon to pick them up, and that’s when the lockdown began.

Published: 27th October 2020 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Selvam and Sangeetha travelled from Mumbai to Pudukkottai on a scooter to surprise their children

Selvam and Sangeetha travelled from Mumbai to Pudukkottai on a scooter to surprise their children | EXPRESS

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Some parents can go any distance to ensure their children have memorable experiences in life. Selvam and Sangeetha went, in literal terms, a whopping 1,400 km by road on their two-wheeler – all the way from Mumbai to Pudukkottai – to ensure they are physically present for their 6-year-old son’s birthday.

The couple, who have been living in Sion area of Mumbai since their marriage, had dropped off their two kids with Sangeetha’s parents living in Pudukkottai in March so that they can enjoy a vacation with their grandparents.

The parents promised the kids that they would return soon to pick them up, and that’s when the lockdown began.

“I had not spent even seven days away from my kids, and now it has been seven months,” says Sangeetha. “We decided to surprise my son Yogeshwar by being there for his sixth birthday.” As there are no trains to Tiruchy yet, and with airfares are soaring higher than aircraft, the couple decided to hit the highway on their scooter, Activa.  

It took them 37 hours to cover 1,400km. “We halted at Kolhapur on day 1 and Bengaluru on day 2. We stayed at lodges to cut costs. At Bengaluru, the bike had to be serviced to ensure a smooth ride. On the first day we covered 3,00km and on subsequent days we covered 800km and 398km,” says Selvam, who has a grocery shop in Mumbai. The entire trip cost them close to Rs 7,000.
 

