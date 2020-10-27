Gadag entrepreneur helps 110 jobless villagers sew their way to success amid lockdown

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: Over a hundred youths who were left jobless during the COVID-induced lockdown have managed to become 'atmanirbhar' after they got training in tailoring and dress designing from an entrepreneur at Shigli village in the district.

Mahadev Badami, a dress designer and tailor who owns Anupama Dresses, has made a name for himself by sewing traditional skirts, veils and children's dresses. As he was getting enough orders, he outsourced the sewing to skilled workers from different places in and around the district.

When the lockdown was enforced, many skilled tailors found it hard to supply their dresses as the lack of transportation became a barrier. So Mahadev decided to rope in local youths who were in search of jobs amid the pandemic. He selected a few villagers and trained them in tailoring.

Mahadev gives them pieces of cloth and asks them to create the required designs by coloured stitching. Presently, 110 people from Shigli and surrounding villages are earning Rs 6,000-8,000 per month.

Mahadev said, “I am happy that many people are working with me. After the lockdown, many skilled tailors did not turn up due to the lack of transportation. I then decided to give the same work to those who are needy. Initially, I selected 70 and trained them. Now, there are 110 tailors with me in my own village. I am also thankful to Deshpande Foundation of Hubballi and Shivakumar who helped me become an entrepreneur.”

Sunetra Kallolimath, a woman from Shigli, said, “I was working in Bengaluru and had no job for more than a month. Mahadev came to me and asked if I am interested in tailoring. I agreed as I have to earn for my family. I am happy to be earning Rs 8,000 per month in my native place and now I have decided not to leave as it's a good amount in a place like Shigli where the cost of living is comparatively low."