STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Love is love: Two same-sex couples in military marry in first for Taiwan

Taiwan legalized same-sex marriage since the legislation passed in May 2019, this was the first time same-sex couples have been wed and celebrated at a military ceremony.

Published: 30th October 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

Yi Wang, right, and Yumi Meng pose during a military mass weddings ceremony in Taoyuan city, northern Taiwan, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Yi Wang, right, and Yumi Meng pose during a military mass weddings ceremony in Taoyuan city, northern Taiwan, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TAOYUAN: Two lesbian couples tied the knot in a mass wedding held by Taiwan's military on Friday in a historic celebration with their peers.

Taiwan is the only place in Asia to have legalized same-sex marriage, with more than 4,000 such couples marrying since the legislation passed in May 2019. The mass wedding with 188 couples was the first time same-sex couples have been wed and celebrated at a military ceremony.

Both couples viewed their ceremonies with a sense of responsibility towards representing the LGBT community.

“We are hoping that more LGBT people in the military can bravely stand up, because our military is very open-minded. In matters of love, everyone will be treated equally,” said Chen Ying-hsuan, 27, an army lieutenant who married Li Li-chen, 26.

ALSO READ | Amid global COVID nightmare, Taiwan reports no locally transmitted cases in 200 days

Chen wore a rainbow wristband and said she has always been open about her sexual orientation while serving.

The ceremony at an army base in the northern city of Taoyuan was brief. The couples took part in a parade and then exchanged rings in front of an audience of family members and their senior officers.

Yumi Meng, 37, and her wife, army Maj. Wang Yi, 36, wiped back tears as they exchanged rings. Meng wore sneakers under her wedding dress, while Wang wore her officer's uniform. They each carried a pride flag throughout the ceremony.

Meng's parents had not come to the celebration, but in support both of Wang's parents as well as her teacher came out to support the couple.

“I really feel that this is a huge breakthrough for the military because before gay people really had to go through a lot,” said Amy Chao, mother to Wang.

“Perhaps for heterosexual couples, it's just a paper, but it's very important for gay couples, if you're sick or have to have a major surgery, if you don't have this, then you are nothing, you can't make a decision.”

Since same-sex marriage became legal in Taiwan, 4,021 such couples have married, with 69% of them lesbian couples, according to the most recent government data.

The military seemed an unlikely institution to be the site of same-sex marriage, but in recent years has opened up, said Victoria Hsu, the Co-founder of Taiwan Alliance to Promote Civil Partnership Rights. “We hope this is a good sign to show that the armed forces’ attitude towards the LGBT community is becoming more supportive than before in Taiwan."

That attitude was on full display Friday as it welcomed dozens of reporters to the wedding.

“Our attitude is that everyone should be treated equally, and we congratulate each and every couple, and this shows that our military’s position is open-minded, progressive and with the times,” Lt. Gen. Yang An told reporters at the wedding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taiwan LGBTQ community Taiwan same sex marriages taiwan LGBTQ Taiwan military
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp