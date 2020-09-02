Lecturers play Good Samaritans, pay school fees of fifty students

Raghottam Koppar By

Express News Service

GADAG: As a large number of families have lost their source of income due to the Covid-induced lockdown, they are not coming forward to admit their wards to colleges in Shirahatti. To prevent students from losing out on their education, faculties of a college have pooled in resources and paid the admission fees of 50 students. A total of 11 lecturers of FM Dabali Arts College in the town have paid for 50 students who have been admitted to the first and second year of the pre-university course. Moved by the gesture of the faculty members, the college management also joined in by sponsoring many students for the current academic year.

As students from economically backward agricultural backgrounds and daily wage labourers were not coming for admissions, the lecturers decided to visit their homes to tell them that they will pay the fees so that they can attend college. This initiative by the college lecturers attracted many students.

Elated over the aid, Sharanu, a student said, “As my parents work as daily wage labourers, I also had to work to support the family. Around Rs 3,000 was required to study in college. I almost gave up my plans to study this year. However, our lecturers helped and I thank all of them.”

Y S Patil, a college management committee member said, “Many students were hesitant to come to college due to the pandemic. Even they wanted to contribute to their families by working. So our college lecturers showed interest in bringing such students to college. The college administration committee has also decided to help if more poor students want to get admission. It is just our duty amid the pandemic.”