STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Finally, Olympians Anju Bobby George, late Bharathan Nair recognised by hometown Changanassery

Well, things changed on Friday after the Changanassery Municipal Council in Kottayam district passed a resolution to name roads after its sporting stars.

Published: 04th September 2020 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Anju Bobby George

By Rajesh Abraham and Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: "Truly I tell you no prophet is accepted in his hometown." - Bible.

For long India's sporting greats and Olympians, long-jumper Anju Bobby George and the late volleyball international P Bharathan Nair had no landmark or roads named after them in their home state Kerala and even in their hometown Changanassery, proving the Bible verse true.

Well, things changed on Friday after the Changanassery Municipal Council in Kottayam district passed a resolution to name roads after its sporting stars.

"We have passed a resolution today (Friday) to name a road each in Changanassery municipality after Anju Bobby George and Bharathan Nair. It's has been pending for a long time. Better late than never," said Sajan Francis, Changanassery municipal chairman.

"I actually came to know about the news through my friend's Twitter post. It was totally surprising as I had no clue about it. It is really an honour to have a road named after me, that too in my hometown," said Anju, who remains India's first and only world champion in Athletics. She made history when she won the bronze medal in the long jump at the 2003 World Championships in Athletics in Paris.

"It was totally unexpected as no events or games were happening due to the pandemic outbreak. I'm awaiting the full details as the municipal officials haven't contacted me yet. This honour is like winning any other medal or award, I'm so elated," said Anju.

PT Usha, Kerala's other sporting superstar, has several roads named after her in the state, with several gold medals in Asian Games but no World Championship medals.

For Bharathan Nair too, this is a belated honour. Nair captained the Indian volleyball team at the 1963 Pre Olympic qualifiers in New Delhi. He was also a member of the 1958 Asian Games Bronze medal-winning Indian team, and a member of the Indian team that played the World Volleyball  Championship in Paris in 1956, which also happened to the last time India played the World championship volleyball. He was a native of Puzhavathu in Changanassery.  

He was also the captain of the Services team when they won the national volleyball championship for the first time in 1957. Nair died in 2007 at the age of 81.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anju Bobby George Bharathan Nair Changanassery
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp