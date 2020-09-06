STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

An IAS officer with children as his world

Education is the key to success and sensitivity is the core value, says this officer, who has been a saviour for dozens of children.

Published: 06th September 2020 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

IAS officer Ramesh Gholap at his office in Koderma

IAS officer Ramesh Gholap at his office in Koderma. (photo| Special Arrangement)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

JHARKHAND: A few days ago the Deputy Commissioner of Koderma in Jharkhand had gone out to distribute blankets to the poor. Standing in the line was Sapna - a frail girl, hardly 11 years old. On enquiry, the DC was told her parents had died recently and the child had nowhere to go.

Acting out of instinct, the DC drove Sapna to the nearest Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, registering himself as her guardian. 

Ramesh Gholap, the IAS officer, felt a task more important than signing papers was accomplished. Gholap had experienced a similar feeling a few days ago when he had sent three brothers and their sister to a school, ensuring they were provided for under various government schemes.

He has asked the officials of women and child development and social security departments to ensure Sapna gets Rs 2,000 every month, and a tutor takes care of her studies.

Each time Gholap meets such children his memories take him miles away - to Mahagaon in Maharashtra's Solapur district, where he sold bangles along with his mother after his father’s death. Gholap couldn’t do much else because of his polio-stricken leg. "I believe that the situation which I overcame has given me the biggest gift – sensitivity," says the IAS officer. 

That empathy has seen him rescuing at least 35 children working in garages and hotels and sending them to schools when he was posted in Khunti and Bermo. "I don’t want others to suffer the adversities which I had to endure. I try my best to help as God has given me the right opportunity," says the officer. Little surprise Gholap is very popular among children. Ask Anshita Singh, a Class 10 student.

"During a programme I told DC Sir that I too wanted to be an IAS officer. He asked me to come to his office or residence. When I reached his house hesitatingly after a few days, he recognized me immediately and guided me for over an hour about the academic approach I should have to crack the civil services exam," said Anshita. 

Locals also praise him for his helpful nature. "Many Deputy Commissioners come and go, but this man has made his mark among the school-going children," says Manoj Kumar, who runs coaching classes for school students. 

Gholap had to choose Diploma in Education despite scoring well in Class 12, because that was the cheapest course he could afford. He completed his D. Ed and pursued graduation in Arts simultaneously from an open university. He  managed to get a teacher's job in 2009.

For his family, it was a dream come true but it was not what Gholap really wanted to do. He left his job and after clearing the State Institute of Administrative Careers (SIAC) exam, he was selected for IAS in 2012.

Help for a better life 

Before helping children in Koderma, Ramesh Gholap has rescused at least 35 kids working in garages and hotels and sending them to schools when he was posted in Khunti and Bermo. "I don’t want others to suffer the adversities which I had to endure. I try my best to help as God has given me the right opportunity," says the 2012-batch IAS officer.

He ensures that the children he has rescued are provided for under various government schemes. For Gholap,  it is a task more important than signing papers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ramesh Gholap Jharkhand IAS officer IAS officer good work Koderma DM Orphans guardianship
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
K K Shailaja
Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja named ‘Top Thinker’ by UK magazine
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp