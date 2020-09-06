STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Maths teacher in Tamil Nadu buys 16 smartphones for her students to attend online classes

Taking their financial background into account, K Bairavi bought the smartphones and even recharged the sim cards for the students to avail lessons.

Published: 06th September 2020 08:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2020 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

smartphones, online classes

Students show their new smartphones with maths teacher K Bairavi at Elambalur Government Higher Secondary School Perambalur district. (Photo | Express)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: In an effort to catch up with the ways of the ongoing pandemic, a government school teacher has spent a lakh from her savings to buy 16 smartphones and sim cards for her students. A teacher of Elambalur government higher secondary school, K Bairavi, told The New Indian Express that she wishes to conduct online lessons for her students just like private schools. 

Her students, who study in standard 10th, will be appearing for board exams next year. Taking their financial background into account, she bought the smartphones and even recharged the sim cards for the students to avail lessons.

"We went to various villages to approach parents and convince them to admit their children. Here I saw several students living under poverty without any basic facilities at their homes. I was very sad after seeing this," K Bairavi said.

"Due to lockdown, I have been teaching my students through WhatsApp for the last few weeks. But some of them do not own a smartphone and no money to recharge. This is why I decided to buy smartphones and distributed them to my students. The idea was given by my daughter. I have set up a blackboard at my house to record online classes for my students."

Bairavi, who distributed phones to 16 students including the new joinees, has assured them that she will continue to recharge their smartphones till the school reopens. 

One of Bairavi's students, Priyadharshini, said, "When my teacher came to our house during a door-to-door campaign, my parents asked her about online classes. After telling my parents about the classes, we were invited to the school. Bairavi madam surprised us by giving us a smartphone. I am very happy as nobody in my family has one. I will use it for my studies."

Schools in Tamil Nadu have remained closed for over five months. In this situation, the state government declared all students as 'pass' in the annual exams. Subsequently, enrollment in government schools began two weeks ago.

Teachers at Elambalur government higher secondary school in Perambalur district have been doing a door-to-door and distributing leaflets describing the features of government schemes available for the students. Also, they are raising awareness among parents about the special features of their school.

They are conducting lessons through 'Kalvi Tholaikatchi', a government-run TV channel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Good News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tamil Nadu smartphones online classes Coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (File Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 schedule: MI v CSK in tournament opener
Doctors treat a burn Muslim worshipper in a hospital in Dhaka. (File photo| AP)
Bangladesh Mosque Blast: Seven-year-old among 24 dead in AC explosion
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp