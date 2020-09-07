Youths in Bihar's Sasaram come together for blood donation amid Covid-19 crisis

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a humanitarian collective move, around 67 youths - some of them working in private farms while most of them still studying in different colleges of Bihar's Sasaram district, have formed a group of voluntary blood donation led by 25-year-old Ravi Deva.

The group named as "Deva Blood Donors" (DBDs) is easily reachable anytime for whosoever needs blood in case of medical emergency free of cost.

While his cell phone number has been made public across the city, Deva, who runs a "goushala" (cows shed) with eight milking cows, said that whatever amount of money, is earned by selling milk, is spent for social services.

He also runs a 'bhojnalay' at Rs 10 full plate in Sasaram for the poor people and migrant labourers for last three months. "We have become members of Deva Blood Donors' (DBDs) and remain in contact through a WhatsApp group," he said.

In August, they saved the lives of half a dozen people by donating blood. Deva said, "While most people are now avoiding donating their blood in case of medical emergency fearing COVID-19 infection, we as 'warriors of humanity' volunteer to donate our blood."

He said that he would donate his all organs also and is pursuing other youths of his age to do the same for the sake of humanity. "The youths of this group have all blood groups and come for donating immediately after knowing the need of specific group of blood from WhatsApp," Deva claimed.

He said that initially the group was started with just four to five boys. But at present in just 36 days of formation, 67 youths have become active members of this group.

Lauding the initiative of youths, 55-year-old Mohan Kumar, a pharmacist of Sasaram, said that these youths have become saviours of lives of poor people when they face medical emergency of blood in the corona times. "Everyone is appreciating this initiative of these youths and many other youths coming forward to be the members of this DBDs group as warriors of humanity," he said.

Deva said that the biggest thing is that most of these youths come from rural areas as students while some do small jobs but remain available round the clock to donate blood. "This is the spirit of service to humanity that defines our lives and we don't hesitate even a moment in donating blood," he said.