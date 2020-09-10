STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Rare orchid species found in Uttarakhand 124 years after last seen in India: French journal

Liparis pygmaea, a rarest of rare Orchid species appears in the red list of International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Published: 10th September 2020 10:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2020 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

Orchid species Liparis pygmaea (Photo | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In a first, Liparis pygmaea, a rarest of rare Orchid species restricted to Himalayan region, has been reported in Uttarakhand first time in last 100 years at 3,800 meters elevation from the sea level.

Last time, this species was seen in West Bengal in 1896.

The findings by a team of the research wing of the Uttarakhand state forest department consisting of forest range officer Harish Negi and junior research fellow Manoj Singh have been published in the prestigious French journal 'Richardiana'.

Harish Negi, the forest range officer who led the team said, "The flower was spotted by us at an altitude of 3,800 metre during a trek to Saptakund in Chamoli in June. We were caught by delight and surprise. We collected the samples and sent them to the Botanical Survey of India, Pune, for further confirmation. They confirmed our primary findings."

The rare Orchid species is a terrestrial one which flowers in June-July. It also appears in the red list of IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature).

This species is known as distributed in India only in Uttarakhand (one locality), Sikkim (three localities) in years 1877 and 1892 and in West Bengal (one locality)] in year 1896 while in other locations in the World it has been sighted in Nepal and China (one locality each).

The findings of the report stated that from Sikkim and West Bengal, it has been observed only once in last 100 years which indicates its rarity.

"We are thrilled as this one has been found for the first time in the western Himalayas. We hope our work helps the botanists in further enriching of knowledge which will bring good to mankind," said Manoj Singh, another team member which spotted the orchid species.

Experts and scientists from the BIS, Pune, confirmed in the paper published in the journal that "on critical examination" it was identified as 'Liparis pygmaea' reveals that it is the first record of this species from the Western Himalayas.

Sanjiv Chaturvedi, chief conservator of forests, research wing of Uttarakhand said, "This was found by the two diligent people who have decided to dedicate their lives for ecology and the environment on the way to Saptkund in  Chamoli district. Now, this discovery widens the range of distribution of this species in the Himalayas."

The report also added that the species is not known under any commercial exploitation and its habitats are vulnerable to several natural and anthropogenic threats.

"Unsustainable tourism and developmental activities are at full pace at all the Indian localities. The species has pollination and germination constraints and also subjected to livestock grazing and trampling," the report said.

TAGS
Liparis pygmaea Himalayan herbs Uttarakhand
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet, prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (Photo | PTI)
I drink cow urine every day for ayurvedic reasons: Akshay Kumar
CM Pema Khandu walking through forested areas so that he could meet his people, a nomadic tribe, in Luguthang village. (Photo | EPS)
With no road, this CM treks 24 km for 11 hours to meet his people
Made in India Electric Motorcycle, KRIDN. (YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | India's fastest electric motorcycle 'KRIDN' to be available in October, 2020

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
NEP aims to remove marksheet and prestige pressure for students: PM Modi
When India had less than 60,000 COVID cases, actual infection was over 100 times bigger: ICMR study
Gallery
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp