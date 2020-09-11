STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Hyderabad doctors successfully perform India's first double lung transplant on COVID-19 patient

The risky and complex surgery was done by a team of doctors led by Dr Sandeep Attawar, who is a pioneer in heart and lung transplant surgeries in India

Published: 11th September 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2020 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

The patient with the medical team

The patient with the medical team.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Scripting a medical achievement, doctors at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hyderabad made history by successfully performing India’s first-ever double lung transplant on a COVID-19 patient. The patient was discharged on Friday after a six-week period of close monitoring and recovery.

The risky and complex surgery was done by a team of doctors led by Dr Sandeep Attawar, who is a pioneer in heart and lung transplant surgeries in India.

The patient, Rizwan, was suffering from sarcoidosis which affected his lungs. It eventually led to the formation of fibrosis which reduced his breathing abilities, leaving a double lung transplant as the only option for a cure, informed the doctors at a press briefing in the city.

Going the extra mile: Delhi doc ensures regular checking up on COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital

Unfortunately, as the 32-year-old from Chandigarh was awaiting the donor’s lungs, he contracted COVID-19 which aggravated his condition.

“The oxygen requirement for the patient increased from 15 litres/minute to 50 litres/minute for the last eight weeks. The patient was also extremely sick, undernourished and bedridden before the transplant,” added hospital officials.

The procedure was however done as it was the only way to save his life.

“The patient was a severe case of lung sarcoidosis and COVID-19 only complicated the precarious lung condition. The procedure was complex and had little scope for errors. Post-discharge as well, he will need close monitoring, bio bubble environment and careful drug control for six weeks at least,” said Dr Attawar.

TAGS
KIMS COVID-19 coronavirus lung transplant
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A health worker collects sample for COVID test in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Nearly equal proportions of urban and rural population got COVID-19 antibodies by early May: Study
Representational image (Express Illustrations| Prabha Shankar)
Another NEET aspirant dies by suicide in TN, from same district as Anitha
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp