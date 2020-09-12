STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

T Byju’s kidneys have given a lease of life to 2 patients  with renal issues

Published: 12th September 2020 04:12 AM

Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham

By Express News Service

KOCHI: For Babu, who has undergone 860 dialysis procedures, and Sindu Ashok Kumar, another patient, the wait for a kidney donor finally ended, thanks to the family of a 37-year-old social worker T Byju. After Byju was declared brain dead on August 22 and passed away soon, his family decided to donate his organs to five people. In life, Byju was a selfless social worker and they wanted his goodness to reflect even during his death. 

Babu, 56, who was undergoing treatment under Dr George K Ninan for the last nine years was in the waiting list of Mrithasanjeevani, a Government of Kerala initiative for organ donations, for the last five and half years.   Meanwhile,  Sindhu, 44,a patient of Dr Aby P Abraham, had been waiting for a donor since 2013, when she was diagnosed with kidney ailments.  

Babu with Dr George P Abraham, Dr Georgy
K Ninan& Dr Datson George

On August 23, the kidneys were transplanted at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, Kochi, following which Babu and Sindu was discharged on September 5 and 8 respectively.  Dr George P Abraham, chief transplant surgeon and urologist at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, said the surgeries started at 7am and lasted over seven hours.  Nephrologists Dr Aby Abraham, Dr Georgy K Ninan, Urologist Dr Datson George, and Anesthesiologist Dr Jaya Susan Jacob were also part of the team who conducted the surgery.

