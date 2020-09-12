These Tirukkural couplets help Vellore cops shed their ‘morning blues’

By Express News Service

VELLORE: To keep the morning blues at bay, Vellore district police, are reciting Tirukkural couplets every morning. The revered collection in Tamil is penned by sage-poet Thiruvalluvar.

Superintendent of Police (SP) S Selvakumar, who took charge recently, ordered the cops at the district police office control room to recite the couplet in the morning as part of moral preaching.

“The didactic couplet and its paraphrasing serves as a booster to shed the morning blues and keep the force motivated. Following the instructions of the SP, the officer at the control room, recites the couplet on the mike in the morning,” said an officer.