STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This IAS officer helps wrestlers’ city sport a new look

In just 18 months, this bureaucrat transformed Etawah with model parks, multipurpose stadiums, schools, reports Namita Bajpai

Published: 13th September 2020 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2020 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Manikpura Visu model park is equipped with a jogging track, a separate playing area, a gym with high-end instruments, a separate place for yoga, etc. (Photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

UTTAR PRADESH: On a lazy winter morning in February 2019, as the newly appointed chief development officer (CDO) of Etawah, Raja Ganapathy Ramasamy, went out to take stock of the issues in the district, he spotted a few youngsters running along the road in Badpura block. He had noticed a similar sight while coming to the city to assume charge — when many were running and working out along the highway.

Etawah is famous for its wrestlers — almost every family here has a wrestler or two.  A fitness freak himself, Ramasamy reached the Manikpur Visu village under Badpura block to interact with villagers, who told him that despite having an expansive piece of land, aspiring athletes had no place to work out or practice as it was under illegal possession of land sharks. The CDO came to know that this was the case in many places in the district.

In a short period of just 18 months, the 2015-batch IAS officer from Tamil Nadu transformed barren lands into 25 parks with an open gym Etawah area, 80 open gyms at the village panchayat level, 11 rural multipurpose stadiums, 180 children’s parks at schools, 125 herbal gardens, 80 work sheds for self-help group women in the district.

Besides, he worked on the beautification of 1,400 schools under ‘Operation Kayakalp’, rejuvenation of four rivers — Senger, Purah, Anaiyah, Sirsa — with a total length of 250 km, raised 30 RO plants in semi-urban areas being run by SHG women under the Prerna Jal drive.  Took over as the Etawah CDO in February last, Ramasamy didn’t seek any extra funds or manpower for these projects.

It was all managed through existing schemes and allocations under the MGNREGS, village panchayat funds and public representatives’ local area development funds. In several cases, he had to get the land vacated from illegal possessions. His initiatives, clearly, traverse a vast array of areas, but his special focus has been on health and fitness.

Instead of getting the usual drains and roads constructed, Ramasamy prepared a plan to get a model park developed on 4,000 square metres, using this land after getting it vacated from an illegal possession within a month’s time.  “We used the funds available under the MNREGS and started work on the model park on the expansive piece of land,” the IAS officer says.

The first model park came up in a over a month’s time in Manikpura Visu village at a cost of Rs 25 lakh. The Manikpur Visu model park became such a fad that other village heads started approaching the CDO with applications for getting similar facilities built in other villages as well. Now, all eight blocks under Etawah have three model parks each. 

campaign for Punjabi as language in J&k
Jammu: A Sikh organisation on Saturday launched a signature campaign here to press for the inclusion of Punjabi in the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir. The campaign by Sikh Youth Sewa Trust started outside a gurdwara in Gandhi Nagar as part of its efforts to mobilise support for fulfillment of their demand. On September 2, the Union Cabinet approved a bill under which Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from the existing Urdu and English, will be the official languages in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The bill is likely to be tabled in Parliament during the monsoon session next week.

TAGS
Raja Ganapathy Ramasamy Etawah wrestlers Uttar Pradesh
India Matters
From left: Sitaram Yechury, Jayati Ghosh and Yogendra Yadav (File Photos | PTI, Wikipedia)
Delhi riots: Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh named as co-conspirators
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED seizes properties worth Rs 89 crore of DMK MP Jagathrakshakan over FEMA violation
Actress Rakul Preet Singh (Photo | File)
Actress Rakul Preet Singh's name crops up as drug sleuths grill Rhea Chakraborty
Sindu and her husband with Dr Abi Abraham
Kerala man donates organs before bidding adieu, sets example of humanity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, holds up the championship trophy after defeating Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, in the women's singles final of the US Open tennis championships. (Photo | AP)
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka in US Open final, wins third Grand Slam
Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)
Post COVID, Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS in Delhi
Gallery
Deadly wildfires in heavily populated northwest Oregon were growing, with hundreds of thousands of people told to flee encroaching flames while residents to the south tearfully assessed their losses. (Photo | AP)
500K flee, 10 dead: Dry, windy California goes up in flames as wildfires rage on
Five Rafale fighter jets are inducted into the Indian Air Force at a glittering ceremony in the Ambala airbase. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
In a 'stern message to the world', Rafale Jets officially inducted into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp