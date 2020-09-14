STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Mizoram: Churches offer halls for use as Covid-19 care centres

The offer had come from two Presbyterian churches in the state capital Aizawl.

Published: 14th September 2020 06:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

church-Christians

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As Mizoram faces a shortage of healthcare facilities, two churches in the Christian-majority state came forward to offer their halls to be used as Covid-19 care centres.

The state’s Health and Family Welfare Board vice-chairman Dr ZR Thiamsanga, who is also an MLA of the ruling Mizo National Front, said the offer had come from two Presbyterian churches in the state capital Aizawl.

“I thank church leaders, community leaders, and people at large for helping the government at this hour of crisis,” Thiamsanga said.

ALSO READ | Unlock 4.0: Velankanni church in Nagapattinam opens its doors for all

At the same time, he had a word of caution as he said the state government would face a huge challenge in treating people if the number of Covid-19 cases continued to rise.

Mizoram is perhaps the only state in the country that has not recorded a single Covid-19 fatality. It has so far recorded 1,428 cases. There are now 598 active cases. Over 35% of the cases were reported from paramilitary forces. The state’s recovery rate is 58.13%.

ALSO READ | Volunteers from Kerala's Syro-Malabar Church give decent funeral to COVID-19 victims

Till Sunday, 50,259 samples were tested for the disease. The state has a population of 11.2 lakh, according to a survey in 2014.

Health Minister Dr. R Lalthangliana said cooperation from all quarters helped the government fight the pandemic.

“We have managed the pandemic very efficiently by forming several task forces at district and village levels and involving the administration, NGOs, and villages. The opposition parties are also extending their cooperation,” Lalthangliana said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mizoram church Presbyterian church Mizoram coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Pushkar V/EPS)
Same-sex marriages not part of Indian culture and law: SG to Delhi HC
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients can't be written off, says study
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan | Shekhar yadav
Paying fine doesn’t mean I have accepted SC verdict: Prashant Bhushan
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
India will now have to deploy troops all along LAC: Ex-Army commanders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
All MPs should send unequivocal message that the whole Nation stands with soldiers: PM Modi
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)
"With a heavy heart leaving mumbai": Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp