Unlock 4.0: Velankanni church in Nagapattinam opens its doors for all

The church management said it was difficult to sanitise wooden furniture compared to the plastic chairs used in the Shrine Basilica.

Published: 12th September 2020 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2020 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

Velankanni Shrine Basilica

Velankanni Shrine Basilica

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM:  The Velankanni Shrine Basilica, which was open for local parishioners for past one
week, has opened its doors for all.

"We have opened the Main Shrine Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health. We have also opened the Upper Rear Church and lodges under the church management.  We are conducting services in the Church by maintaining social distancing," said Fr AMA Prabakar, Rector of the Shrine Basilica.

However, the Lower Rear Church, Old Church, Matha Kulam Tank Chapel and Morning Star Church, remain closed. Morning Star Church is the biggest church in Velankanni with a seating capacity of around 10,000 people.

The church management said it needs time to figure out ways to prevent virus spread before mass gatherings are allowed.

Private hotels and lodges in the town are also open.  So are shops, including the ones on Beach Road.

