NGO donates 5,000 oximeters to Delhi govt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: SaveLife Foundation, in collaboration with Dr Lal Pathlabs, has donated over 5000 oximeters to the Delhi government.

The donation was made at Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain’s residence. “The onset of Covid-19 and surge in demand for emergency care has strained the existing healthcare infrastructure and highlighted the need for innovative solutions that would provide urgent relief to Delhi’s population while building capacity for the State to handle abnormal health events in the future,” Piyush Tewari, founder and CEO of SaveLife Foundation said.

For patients in home isolation, especially older individuals and those at increased risk because of medical conditions, a pulse oximeter comes handy for monitoring oxygen levels. As per the current home-isolation guidelines, an asymptomatic COVID-positive person below 55 years and with no co-morbidities is required to report to the home isolation call centre, if they have abnormal oxygen saturation levels or high temperature.

“With a rising number of Covid-19 cases, it is highly critical that we enable citizens of the country with the knowledge to fight this infectious disease. We are determined to play our part in making India a healthier nation,” Dr Arvind Lal, Chairman and Managing Director, Dr Lal Pathlabs said.