980-gm preterm baby beats coronavirus in Bengaluru

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 980-gram baby girl who tested corona positive soon after birth and suffered a range of issues associated with premature birth, has successfully recovered from Covid-19 and other health problems. She was discharged on Tuesday. This is possibly one of the lowest birth weight doctors have reported. She was delivered at a private nursing home and owing to extremely low birth weight (ideal birth weight is 2.8 kg to 2.9 kg), she was shifted to Vani Vilas Hospital on August 13.

She was in the paediatric isolation ward and her result came positive five days later, after which she was shifted to the Trauma Care Centre (TCC) in Victoria Hospital. The case was challenging as she suffered a range of issues. Fortunately, she was asymptomatic. “She was treated for Covid-19 and neonatal sepsis (infection). While she was in the TCC, she was given express breast milk.

She had feeding intolerance and was put on antibiotics, IVF and formula. Once she tested negative, she was shifted to the Neonatal ICU in Vani Vilas to be treated for low birth weight,” said Dr Mallesh K, Professor and Head, Department of Paediatrics, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, under which Vani Vilas Hospital and Trauma Care Centre come.

Her mother was called to the hospital for breastfeeding and emotional support. Dr Ravichandra, assistant professor, BMCRI, said the baby also suffered from hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) and hypocalcaemia (low calcium levels). “She initially suffered mild respiratory distress and was put on oxygen.

Later, she was given standard treatment for low birth weight babies. In the NICU, breast milk and supplements were given,” he said. At the time of discharge, she weighed 1.2 kg and the parents have been advised on how to breastfeed, appropriate position, frequency, night-time feeds, etc. She will have to be brought for repeated follow-ups to check on overall growth, brain development, eye and ear tests and other factors.