STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

980-gm preterm baby beats coronavirus in Bengaluru

She was in the paediatric isolation ward and her result came positive five days later, after which she was shifted to the Trauma Care Centre (TCC) in Victoria Hospital.

Published: 16th September 2020 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 980-gram baby girl who tested corona positive soon after birth and suffered a range of issues associated with premature birth, has successfully recovered from Covid-19 and other health problems. She was discharged on Tuesday. This is possibly one of the lowest birth weight doctors have reported. She was delivered at a private nursing home and owing to extremely low birth weight (ideal birth weight is 2.8 kg to 2.9 kg), she was shifted to Vani Vilas Hospital on August 13.

She was in the paediatric isolation ward and her result came positive five days later, after which she was shifted to the Trauma Care Centre (TCC) in Victoria Hospital. The case was challenging as she suffered a range of issues. Fortunately, she was asymptomatic. “She was treated for Covid-19 and neonatal sepsis (infection). While she was in the TCC, she was given express breast milk.

She had feeding intolerance and was put on antibiotics, IVF and formula. Once she tested negative, she was shifted to the Neonatal ICU in Vani Vilas to be treated for low birth weight,” said Dr Mallesh K, Professor and Head, Department of Paediatrics, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, under which Vani Vilas Hospital and Trauma Care Centre come.

Her mother was called to the hospital for breastfeeding and emotional support. Dr Ravichandra, assistant professor, BMCRI, said the baby also suffered from hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) and hypocalcaemia (low calcium levels). “She initially suffered mild respiratory distress and was put on oxygen.

Later, she was given standard treatment for low birth weight babies. In the NICU, breast milk and supplements were given,” he said. At the time of discharge, she weighed 1.2 kg and the parents have been advised on how to breastfeed, appropriate position, frequency, night-time feeds, etc. She will have to be brought for repeated follow-ups to check on overall growth, brain development, eye and ear tests and other factors.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
baby COVID 19
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp