Cancer survivor gives back to society with 'Jeevan Katha', provides essentials to people in need

An Indian chef working in Germany scripted a new Jeevan Katha by setting up a group of volunteers who help people ‘disowned’ by society, reports Vineet Upadhyay

Published: 20th September 2020 08:37 AM

Volunteers from Jeevan Katha deliver essentials to a couple;

Around eight years back, Rakesh Pawar, 36, was bedridden for a whole year in Munich city of Germany, where he was admitted for treatment of his intestine cancer. His battle with the disease continued for the next six years. At the end, he realised he was more humble and more grateful, and that it was time to give back to society. “I decided to dedicate my life to people who have no one to turn to,” says Pawar who works as a chef in Weinheim town in Germany. Orphaned at the age of 10 months, Pawar was adopted by his aunt’s family. He started his initiative titled ‘Jeevan Katha’ in 2018.

His team in India, consisting of volunteers from remote areas of Uttarakhand hills, locates people who cannot afford food and other necessities of life. Pooja Kopliyal, 24, is such a volunteer and visits families staring at despair with no one to help them. She delivers the essentials, including ration, food, clothes and other items of daily use which can sustain the family for at least a month. “We come across many people whose lives have been torn apart for various reasons. When I started with Jeevan Katha, I did not know how life can throw anyone in such a state of helplessness.

Rakesh Pawar with a family member

We try to help people who we think are last in the line,” says Kopliyal. Pawar, fondly known as ‘Rocky’ among his peers, visits his home in Jhald village in Tehri district of Uttarakhand and appeals to people to donate through which they provide for individuals and families. “I came to know about his work through social media and decided to help. It is a noble cause,” says Kshama Pal, who donated for Jeevan Katha. Pawar’s team has also financed the repairing of at least three houses in the hill villages.

Pawar’s childhood was full of struggles, devoid of simple pleasures such as getting a bunch of toys or favourite sweets. “A family in the hills needs at least `1,500 per month for ration and items of basic use. If we all save this much amount, we can save a family from starvation.

Every single penny counts a lot to those who have none,” says Pawar. He conducts sessions on social media appealing to people for help after sharing the details through videos and pictures. Over 90 families are being provided for by Pawar and his team. Families and individuals adopted by Pawar’s group range from a 100-year-old woman from Bhaiskot village to those who are ‘Divyang’, the elderly, besides a 6-year-old child. These people don’t have even distant relatives to help them.

Jeevan Katha Uttarakhand hills Rakesh Pawar
