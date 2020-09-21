STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

In a historic first, two women chopper pilots to operate from Navy warship

Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh became the first female airborne combatants of the Indian Navy to operate helicopters from the deck of warships. 

Published: 21st September 2020 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Naval officers

Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Breaking the glass ceiling and paving the way for gender equality Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi and Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh became the first-ever women airborne combatants of the Indian Navy to operate helicopters from the deck of warships. 

Traditionally, the roles of women in the naval service were restricted to fixing wing aircraft. 

The two women officers passed out of the Navy's Observer Course, at a ceremony held at INS Garuda, the air station of the Southern Naval Command on Monday. The two women, who are engineering graduates in computer science, were commissioned into the Navy in 2018. 

They were among a group of 17 officers of the Indian Navy which included four women officers and three officers of the Indian Coast Guard who were awarded 'wings' on graduating as 'observers' 

Sub Lt. Singh, a native of Hyderabad, is the third generation officer from her family to serve in the armed forces. Her grandfather was in the Army and her father a former naval officer. "It is a dream come true moment as joining the Navy was a long-cherished dream for me," she said.

ALSO WATCH:

Sub Lt. Tyagi, from Ghaziabad, said she wanted to be inducted into the Navy in a combat role. ”The news about Lt Kiran Shekhawat, a woman officer who laid down her life in an accident involving a Naval aircraft in 2015 had motivated me to join the Navy. Navy personnel work on the land, air and water and I wanted to take up the challenging role,” he said.

Two other women officers, Sub Lt. Afnan Sheikh and Sub Lt. Kreeshma R., too passed out on Monday. They would operate the fixed-wing aircraft of the Navy. Southern Naval Command Chief Staff Officer (Training) Rear Admiral Antony George presented the ‘Award of Wings' to permanent and Short Service Commissioned officers who completed the Observer Course.

Rear Admiral Antony George NM, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Training) presented the awards and coveted wings to the graduating officers. He also awarded the ‘Instructor Badge’ to six other officers who had successfully graduated as Qualified Navigation Instructors (QNI) on the occasion.

The officers were trained in air navigation, flying procedures, tactics employed in air warfare, anti-submarine warfare and exploitation of airborne avionic systems. These officers would serve on-board Maritime Reconnaissance and Anti-Submarine Warfare aircraft of the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.

Lieutenant Hitesh Singh was awarded the Uttar Pradesh Trophy for the ‘First in the Overall Order of Merit’ while Lt Anuj Kumar was awarded the Eastern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Trophy on being adjudged ‘Best in Flying’.

More from Good News
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh women airborne combatants Indian Navy Indian Navy warships Southern Naval command
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp