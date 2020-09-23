STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In a first, Jharkhand gifts cars to state toppers of Class 10, 12 

The minister, who himself is a student of class 11 Arts, also promised to adopt toppers from the next year so that they can complete their studies without any hurdle.

Published: 23rd September 2020 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2020 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Manish Kumar Katiyar and Amit Kumar, who topped in class 10 and 12 this year, stand next to their cars (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: In a first of its kind in Jharkhand, state Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto on Wednesday handed over Alto cars to state toppers of Class 10th and 12th examinations. 

On the result announcement day, Mahto had promised that he would gift cars to class 10 and 12 toppers.

The minister, who himself is a class 11 student of arts, also promised to adopt toppers from the next year so that they can complete their studies without any hurdle. 

The programme was organized in Jharkhand Assembly building, where Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto was present.

“Today, I fulfilled the commitment made earlier and also promised to adopt the state toppers from next year so that they do not have to face any hurdle in completing their studies and excel in their lives,” said the minister. Being a student of class 11, he might also be one among them next time, added the minister.

Mahto further said he has been gifting laptops to the toppers of his constituency for the last 15 years.

Earlier on Wednesday, the minister had gifted a motorbike to a class 10th topper, besides 340 bicycles to the students who scored more than 75 per cent in Bokaro, his Assembly constituency.

Manish Kumar Katiyar and Amit Kumar, who topped in class 10th and 12th this year, were handed over keys of Alto cars by the education minister. Both were overwhelmed and said that such gifts would encourage them to do better in their lives.

“It is really a proud moment for us that such a grand programme has been organized for us which will prove to be an encouraging factor, not only for us but for the coming generations,” said class 12th topper Amit Kumar.

Mahto, a matriculate, came into limelight last month by taking admission to Nawadih Devi Mahto Inter School in Bokaro, a school set up by him in 2006 after becoming MLA for the first time in 2005. According to Mahto, he decided to take admission in Inter-Arts only to remove the blot of being termed as
under-qualified education minister.

Notably, Jharkhand Cabinet has already approved a proposal to award commendation prize of Rs 1 lakh each to class-10 and 12 board examination toppers of JAC, CBSE and CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) boards in a bid to promote meritorious children to perform better in academics.

