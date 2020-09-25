STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Couple donates land for setting up model village in Arunachal

The efforts of the couple also drew the attention of Chief Minister Pema Khandu who in a tweet appreciated the gesture.

Published: 25th September 2020 07:46 PM

ITANAGAR: A couple in Arunachal Pradesh has donated 22,000 square metres of land for the establishment of a model village.

The land donated by Gibi Tato and Minli Tato is located below the Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) Road between Kerang and Keak villages near Aalo, in West Siang district, an official said.

The village is to be named as Minli-Gibi or MG village after the generous couple.

The couple's efforts for three years to turn the place into a model village has resulted in road connectivity, children's park, playground and nine uniform dwelling houses, the official said.

"A drainage system, rearing of livestock away from the dwelling places, granary at a planned location, improvised toilets and electrification are being worked out from various sources," Minli Tato said.

He, however, lamented that many things remain to be done despite the village having been notified.

"The jungle land above the roadside which belongs to us will also be spared for the villagers for the construction of a prayer centre and mitigate forest material needs of the people.

The village will formally be inaugurated at an appropriate time after fulfilling all the basic needs," he said.

The efforts of the couple also drew the attention of Chief Minister Pema Khandu who in a tweet appreciated the gesture.

The couple, along with the village committee, observed the third foundation day of the village as part of 'Seva Saptah' with a wide range of programmes on September 23.

Nine students of the village were given notebooks, pens, pencils and a bicycle each to help them go to school at Kaying and Keak.

Saplings of ornamental trees were also planted from the roadside till the village.

Rebom Nguso Lendo, the districts food and civil supply officer, and Gijum Tali, the information and public relations officer, who attended the programme, praised the generosity of the couple.

