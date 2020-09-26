STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

MP: Youths build desi gym in orchard; teacher runs mobile library on scooter

Exercising in the gym is totally free. The gym, which was started during the lockdown, now has 70-100 daily visitors from all age groups.

Published: 26th September 2020 04:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2020 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

The gym, which was started during the lockdown, now has 70-100 daily visitors from all age groups. (Photo | EPS)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Youths in Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh are scripting inspirational saga amid the COVID-19 surge 

While youths led by Nripendra Singh have started a desi gymnasium in a fruit and vegetable orchard in Gobravkhurd village of Satna district for boosting the immunity of villagers through a routine workout, a government school teacher in neighbouring Singrauli district is running a mobile library on her scooter to develop reading habits among kids who are staying indoors due to primary schools being locked.

The young Nripendra Singh along with other like-minded villagers has developed the desi open gym using just bamboo and bricks.

“The gym is helping in bolstering the physical fitness and stamina of the youngsters of our and adjoining villages preparing for Army recruitment drives,” said Singh.

Exercising in the gym is totally free. The gym, which was started during the lockdown, now has 70-100 daily visitors from all age groups.

In the adjoining Singrauli district’s Waidhan area, young Usha Dube, a government higher secondary school teacher is running a mobile library on her scooter to develop reading habits among primary school students who are staying indoors due to their schools being locked amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Usha Dube's mobile library

Every day, the young school teacher drives her scooter bearing the mobile library ‘Chalta Phirta Pustakalaya’ from one village to another to ensure that the kids don’t lose their reading habits amid the closure of schools.

“The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Bhopal, has run the 'Humara Ghar Humara Vidyalaya programme', particularly between August 18 and September 24 across the state. I got the idea from that and am running a mobile library on my scooter,” Dubey said.

Dube not only enables kids to read primary school books and storybooks from her mobile library but also holds mohalla classes in various localities. “We also hold competitions to promote reading habits among kids,” said Dube. 
 

More from Good News.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
desi gym mobile library MP coronavirus reading habbit
India Matters
Souparnika Nair
Meet Souparnika Nair, the 10-year-old singing sensation who has wowed Britain and AR Rahman
Serum Institute CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Will Centre have Rs 80,000 crore to spend for Covid vaccine: Serum Institute CEO
Image for representational purpose
82 per cent taxpayers harassed for TDS mismatch: CAG
Small minds try to re-make history

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
SP Balasubrahmanyam (File Photo | EPS)
"Wish we had more time with each other": Kamal Haasan mourns SPB
(Photo | EPS)
RIP SPB: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam laid to rest with full police honour
Gallery
Dominated by entertainment icons across the globe, the survey conducted by the London-based public opinion data analytics website also included writer Sudha Murty from India.
Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone among 'World's most admired women 2020' list released by YouGov
Virat Kohli and Shahrukh Khan were among the four Indians who made it to the twenty-strong list of world's most admired men for the year 2020 released by YouGov. (Photos | Agencies)
Barack Obama is 'World's most admired man 2020'; PM Modi, Cristiano Ronaldo in top 10. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp