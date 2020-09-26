MP: Youths build desi gym in orchard; teacher runs mobile library on scooter

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Youths in Vindhya region of Madhya Pradesh are scripting inspirational saga amid the COVID-19 surge

While youths led by Nripendra Singh have started a desi gymnasium in a fruit and vegetable orchard in Gobravkhurd village of Satna district for boosting the immunity of villagers through a routine workout, a government school teacher in neighbouring Singrauli district is running a mobile library on her scooter to develop reading habits among kids who are staying indoors due to primary schools being locked.

The young Nripendra Singh along with other like-minded villagers has developed the desi open gym using just bamboo and bricks.

“The gym is helping in bolstering the physical fitness and stamina of the youngsters of our and adjoining villages preparing for Army recruitment drives,” said Singh.

Exercising in the gym is totally free. The gym, which was started during the lockdown, now has 70-100 daily visitors from all age groups.

In the adjoining Singrauli district’s Waidhan area, young Usha Dube, a government higher secondary school teacher is running a mobile library on her scooter to develop reading habits among primary school students who are staying indoors due to their schools being locked amid the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Usha Dube's mobile library

Every day, the young school teacher drives her scooter bearing the mobile library ‘Chalta Phirta Pustakalaya’ from one village to another to ensure that the kids don’t lose their reading habits amid the closure of schools.

“The Rajya Shiksha Kendra, Bhopal, has run the 'Humara Ghar Humara Vidyalaya programme', particularly between August 18 and September 24 across the state. I got the idea from that and am running a mobile library on my scooter,” Dubey said.

Dube not only enables kids to read primary school books and storybooks from her mobile library but also holds mohalla classes in various localities. “We also hold competitions to promote reading habits among kids,” said Dube.

