COVID-19: Mobile medical facility for every slum in Chhattisgarh

A committee constituted to implement the Chief Minister Urban Slum Health Scheme, headed by chief secretary, RP Mandal, has recommended the disbursement of Rs 55 crore for the programme.

COVID testing

A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: All urban slums in 14 municipal corporations across Chhattisgarh will now receive medical facilities at their doorstep via mobile medical units as the pandemic escalates.

Chief Secretary (left) RP Mandal will be spearheading this project.

The residents of urban slum areas will be able to access better health facilities through these units, said Mandal adding that along with free diagnosis, consultation, medicines, and treatment too will be provided.

In the first phase, 60 such units will be launched in slum areas of the municipal corporations, wherein a doctor along with paramedic staff in each medical unit will assist the residents.

The doorstep health facility program will be executed through the urban administration department.

A person gets himself tested for coronavirus. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
