Kerala woman creates world record of completing 350 online courses in 90 days

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as people struggle to get on with everyday activities amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, Arathi Reghunath, a native of Elamakkara in Kochi has thrived. She spent her free time during the lockdown studying and bagged a world record from Universal Record Forum (URF) for completing an impressive number of online courses.The second-year MSc Biochemistry student of MES College finished 350 courses in last three months listed on the ‘Coursera’ platform from world-renowned universities.

“It was my faculty at college who introduced me into the world of online courses. There are a range of courses online. All of them vary in duration and curriculum. With the support of my college principal Ajims P Muhammed, Coursera coordinator Haneefa K G, and class tutor Neelima T K, I managed to finish the courses I signed up for within a few weeks,” she said.

Daughter of Maliyekkal Madathil M R Reghunath and Kaladevi, Arathi has completed the courses offered by John Hawkins University, Technical University of Denmark (DTU), University of Virginia, State University of New York, University of Colorado Boulder, University of Copenhagen, University of Rochester, Emory University and Coursera Project Network.