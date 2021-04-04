STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

Odisha farmer grows paddy that promises health

 Brahmananda Samantasinghar used traditional genetic modification to come up with the three paddy varieties, writes Hemant Kumar Rout

Published: 04th April 2021 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2021 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A 58-year-old progressive farmer with no scientific knowledge about paddy breeding process has come up with three new varieties of rice that are resistant to both drought and floods, in the non-descript Sujanpur village in Puri district.

Brahmananda Samantasinghar has developed the paddy varieties through traditional genetic modification.

The new varieties are generally developed through hybridisation breeding method by cross-breeding. But the paddy varieties, Samantasinghar has developed, have been produced after a prolonged period of natural cross-breeding of wild paddy variety with commercial paddy varieties that are widely cultivated in the coastal districts.

“I have used the traditional methods to produce the new varieties. Initially, I planted four lines of commercial paddy variety along with two lines of wild paddy variety and then changed it to two lines each. The same method was also used in drop-seed cultivation. After a few years, a new variety with different colour and character came out from the same cropland,” he said.

The new varieties are not only resistant to any extreme climate, but also resistant to the infestations unlike other traditional varieties that are vulnerable to disease, pests and other infestations. 

The husk colour of the newly developed varieties is reddish brown and kernel is reddish with medium standard size. The cultivation duration in kharif is 135 to 140 days from seed to seed.

The average yield as estimated from the actual whole plot yield was 18 quintal per acre.

The height of the paddy plant would be between 95 am to 100 cm and number of tillers would be 20 to 22 with a panicle length of 22 to 24 cm.

“While white rice is the most commonly consumed type, brown rice is widely recognised as a healthier option. The brown rice I have produced will protect people from colon cancer, type-II diabetics, cholesterol and menstruation disorders besides constipation,” he claimed.

Samantasinghar said he has approached the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) to apply for patenting the paddy varieties and the Central Rice Research Institute (CRRI) for commercial utilisation certificate. 

“The scientists of OUAT and CRRI opined that the rice is highly nutritious having highly medicinal value. But I am unable to get the patent and commercial utilisation certificate due to lack of required money,” he added.   

Former Deputy Director of Agriculture (Puri) S Chandra Sekhar Rao, who recommended the paddy varieties for commercial certificate said the varieties have come up due to perceived preference over cultivating Swarna in respect of agronomic traits.

“The genotype is a chance of occurrence in a population of cultivar CR-1009 raised in farmer field during Kharif-2014-15,” he stated in his recommendation letter urging the CRRI to verify the uniqueness of the genotype for larger public interest. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A security personnel is shifted for treatment after he was injured in an encounter with Naxals in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. (Photo | PTI)
Chhattisgarh: Bodies of 17 jawans recovered at encounter site, toll rises to 22
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
Eight states account for over 80 per cent of new COVID-19 cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)

Delhi University college sacks Prof GN Saibaba for alleged Maoist links
 

Tribals of Swabhiman Anchal gather at Gorasetu demanding withdrawal of BSF personnel from the region. (File Photo| EPS)
TNIE Expressions | Tribals must be involved in forest management, say Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes a sample from a man for COVID-19 test in Poonch. (Photo| ANI)
India COVID: In second wave, spread of infection 2x faster than first wave; 10k to 90k in a month
80, including 62 COVID patients, rescued from burning hospital in MP's Ujjain
Gallery
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp