TN elections: Chennai corporation teams up with Uber to transport disabled to polling stations

Nirupama Viswanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has teamed up with Uber, a cab aggregator to ferry around 3000 Persons With Disabilities to the polling station for casting their votes on Tuesday.

Persons With Disabilities may call a dedicated helpline number that the city corporation is set to publicise shortly before the polling day, and receive a promotional code that they can use while booking an app through Uber to go to the polling station. They may also get dropped back using the same code.

"The coupon is worth a maximum of Rs 200 and any additional cost should be borne by the respective travelers," a senior corporation official told TNIE, adding that the code is not publicised beforehand since it may be misused and there are only limited codes available.

"We are connecting with disability rights activists who will help us pass on the code to persons with disabilities," the official added. While disability rights activists call it a welcome move, the existing coupons available for 3000 persons may not be enough, they say.

"The chances of death due to Covid 19 is much higher for persons with disabilities below 45 years of age than it is for others less than 45 years of age. The elderly are also susceptible to the virus. When they are willing to come out and vote despite the higher risks, it should be made sure that they are as safe as possible," said Vaishnavi Jayakumar, a disability rights activist.

"It is commendable that Uber has come forward to offer the code and cover a part of the costs but the remaining may have ideally bee

n borne by the election machinery so that every person with disability and elderly are covered," she added. The lack of information on the availability of such a facility although only a day is left for the city to go to polls, is another concern, according to activists.