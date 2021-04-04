STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

TN elections: Chennai corporation teams up with Uber to transport disabled to polling stations

Persons With Disabilities may call a dedicated helpline number that the city corporation is set to publicise shortly before the polling day, and receive a promotional code that they can use.

Published: 04th April 2021 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

Uber, Taxi

Representational Image.

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city corporation has teamed up with Uber, a cab aggregator to ferry around 3000 Persons With Disabilities to the polling station for casting their votes on Tuesday.

Persons With Disabilities may call a dedicated helpline number that the city corporation is set to publicise shortly before the polling day, and receive a promotional code that they can use while booking an app through Uber to go to the polling station. They may also get dropped back using the same code.

"The coupon is worth a maximum of Rs 200 and any additional cost should be borne by the respective travelers," a senior corporation official told TNIE, adding that the code is not publicised beforehand since it may be misused and there are only limited codes available.

"We are connecting with disability rights activists who will help us pass on the code to persons with disabilities," the official added. While disability rights activists call it a welcome move, the existing coupons available for 3000 persons may not be enough, they say.

"The chances of death due to Covid 19 is much higher for persons with disabilities below 45 years of age than it is for others less than 45 years of age. The elderly are also susceptible to the virus. When they are willing to come out and vote despite the higher risks, it should be made sure that they are as safe as possible," said Vaishnavi Jayakumar, a disability rights activist.

"It is commendable that Uber has come forward to offer the code and cover a part of the costs but the remaining may have ideally bee

n borne by the election machinery so that every person with disability and elderly are covered," she added. The lack of information on the availability of such a facility although only a day is left for the city to go to polls, is another concern, according to activists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Persons with Disabilities Uber Chennai Corporation Tamil Nadu elections TN Assembly polls Tamil Nadu polls
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp