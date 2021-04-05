STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Good News

This library on wheels in Maharashtra inspires people to go back to books

The campaign started a few months back in Maharashtra and in a short period, the group has more than 10 lakh books on a variety of subjects.

Published: 05th April 2021 03:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2021 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

The group now boasts of over 10 lakh books on a variety of subjects. (Photo | EPS)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  One of the negative fallouts from the all-pervasive social media is that it has almost killed the reading habit. To revive this habit, a group of IT professionals and engineers has come together to start the ‘Let’s Read India’ movement in Maharashtra by taking their library to the people’s doorstep.

The campaign started a few months back in Maharashtra and in a short period, the group has more than 10 lakh books on a variety of subjects.

Prafulla Wankhede, one of the founders of the campaign, says it’s getting an overwhelming response.

“Our primary objective is to bring this WhatsApp and social media generation back to books. We want to rekindle the reading habit and culture among them. It will make them better educated and more civilised citizens,” he said.

Wankhede said their library van goes to remote places lacking major facilities lack.

“We want to reach out to every person who wants to read a book. We have three mobile libraries now. People can borrow books for a week for free with only one condition: the borrower should submit a 300-word review about the book to be able to take a second book,” he said.

“Otherwise, people take the book and use it to adorn a corner of their home. Our objective is to ensure people read.”

“Those who want to get books can connect through our social media site/website and app. This will enable them to know the locations of the mobile library that has GPS attached. Besides, there is a QR code for each book. The mobile library makes the weekly visit to the identified locations,” Wankhede said.

Initially, ‘Let’s Read India’ Foundation had planned to start the initiative in Maharashtra, Goa and Madhya Pradesh, the plan was shelved because of the pandemic situation.

“We are now focusing on Maharashtra. In the next two years, we will be able to connect each and every village of the state,” said Wankhede.

“Once we grow in Maharashtra, we’ll then shift our focus to the rest of the country.”

The foundation also plans to start a YouTube channel where well-known authors’ speeches, interviews and reviews will be played.

“We not only offer books, we also suggest what should be read. There are many people who are really confused about their reading choices. If they are able to read the kind of books they want, it will help them in their academic and professional life,” said Wankhede. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Let’s Read India Prafulla Wankhede
India Matters
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul unsurprisingly burns himself in Harvard interaction
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

13 medicos in Bengaluru test positive for Covid, some even after vaccine jabs
 

A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 near the landmark Gateway of India in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Night and weekend curfew in Maharashtra to cushion economy
Hit by poverty, couple gives away newborn twin daughters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker takes sample from a man for COVID-19 test, as coronavirus cases surge across the country. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Daily cases rise past 4000 in Delhi, ICU beds running out fast
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
With over one lakh new infections, COVID-19 cases reach record high in India
Gallery
Japan's famous cherry blossoms have reached their flowery peak in many places earlier this year than at any time since formal records started being kept nearly 70 years ago, with experts saying climate change is the likely cause. (Photo | AP)
Warming climes lead to early blooming of Japan's famed cherry blossoms
With dozens dead after a packed train derailed inside a tunnel in Taiwan, we look back on some of the worst rail disasters of the last 10 years. (Photo | AFP and AP)
Amritsar train crash to Iran train collision: Here are the worst rail disasters of the last decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp